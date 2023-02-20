Home Remedies for Loose Motion: Causes and At-Home Treatment for Diarrhea

Cure loose motions at home: Diarrhoea also referred to as loose movements, is characterised by watery, loose faeces (stools). A person is said to have loose movements if they have three or more instances of loose stools in one day. There are many different causes of loose motion, and they typically disappear on their own within one to three days.

When you have loose motions, which may happen more frequently than usual, you might need to immediately use the restroom. Moreover, people may feel bloated, experience lower stomach pain, and occasionally feel sick. Even if these loose motions typically resolve on their own over a short period of time, they can occasionally become quite serious problems.

Symptoms of Loose motions or Diarrhea

In case of mild loose motions

- Loose or watery stools

- Nausea

- Urgent need to pass stools

- Bloating or cramps in the abdomen

In case of severe loose motions,

- Dehydration



- Weight loss

- Fever

- Vomiting

- Blood in the stool

- Severe abdominal pain

Causes of Loose Motions or Diarrhea

- Viruses such as the flu

- Food or water that is contaminated with bacteria

- Drugs such as antibiotics, cancer drugs, or antacids that contain magnesium

- Diseases of the stomach, small intestine, or large intestine, such as Crohn’s disease

- Lactose intolerance

Home Remedies for Loose Motions or Diarrhea

Treatment for loose movements involves replacing lost fluids and electrolytes to avoid dehydration. Depending on the disease condition, the person may need medication to treat an infection or control loose motions.

1. Ghee, rice, yoghurt and ghee

For loose motions, eating cooked rice with yoghurt and ghee is also beneficial.

2. Ginger, sugar and warm water

Consuming raw natural sugar and ginger powder with warm water will help to reduce loose movements.

3. Fennel and ginger powder

The best treatment for loose motions is to chew a fennel and ginger powder mixture two to three times each day.

4. Bananas, ghee, cardamom and nutmeg

One or two bananas mixed with ghee, a dash of cardamom, and nutmeg will help to bind loose stools and regulate loose motions because they are high in potassium.

5. Yoghurt, ginger and water

To control loose movements, combine freshly grated ginger with equal parts water and yoghurt.

Supportive therapy, such as drinking plenty of water and maintaining a bland diet, is used to manage mild loose motions. You should see a doctor if you consistently have loose motions.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)