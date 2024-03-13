How Changing Weather Can Worsen Nerve Pain? 10 Effective Strategies For Relief

Seasonal changes can exacerbate nerve pain for various reasons, making it crucial to adopt strategies that promote strength and alleviate discomfort. Cold temperatures can cause muscles to contract, leading to increased pressure on nerves and heightened pain sensitivity. Additionally, reduced blood flow in colder weather can contribute to stiffness and inflammation, further intensifying nerve pain.

Dr Rajnish Kumar, Director - Neurology, Paras Health Gurugram says, "Joint pain is one of the many chronic pain syndromes that can be impacted by seasonal changes. Although arthritis is known to exacerbate in colder climates, other conditions involving nerves are also impacted."

Chronic Illness That Affect Your Nerves

These are a few chronic pain illnesses that are impacted by the seasonal changes as shared Dr Rajnish:

Neuropathy: Neuropathy, characterized by peripheral nerve damage, manifests in symptoms like pain, tingling, and numbness, primarily in the hands and feet.

Back and Neck Muscle Pain: Often related to nerve problems, neck and back pain can be made worse by the cold. The decrease in body temperature has the potential to cause muscle rigidity and exacerbate nerve irritation, leading to increased pain in these areas.

Fibromyalgia: Fibromyalgia is sensitive to temperature fluctuations and is characterized by widespread pain and discomfort.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome: This syndrome, affecting the hand and arm, tends to flare up in colder conditions. The lower temperatures contribute to additional swelling in the carpal tunnel of the wrist, intensifying symptoms such as numbness, tingling, and pain.

Why Changing Weather Worsens Nerve Pain?

When it gets cold, our bodies try to keep warm and vice-versa, but according Dr Rajnish this can make nerve-related conditions worse. Here's why:

- Muscle Stiffness: In disorders like fibromyalgia, where muscles are already sensitive, cold causes muscles to stiffen up and intensify discomfort.

- Reduced Blood Flow: This can be a problem for conditions like neuropathy, where good blood flow is important. Less blood to hands and feet can increase nerve pain.

- Variations in Barometric Pressure: This puts more pressure on joints and nerves, making conditions like arthritis and fibromyalgia hurt more.

- Increased Nerve Sensitivity: This increased sensitivity can exacerbate discomfort for those who already have damaged nerves, such as those who have neuropathy.

Key Tips To Ease Nerve Pain

Handling nerve-related problems during seasonal changes can be tough, but there are simple ways shared by Dr Rajnish to make it better.

- Wear warm clothing for improved blood circulation and body temperature regulation.

- Use heating pads or warm compresses to alleviate localized discomfort.

- Engage in regular physical activity to enhance overall circulation and flexibility.

- Do gentle stretches in the morning and during the day, especially if you've been sitting a lot.

- Stay well-hydrated to support nerve function.

- Reduce caffeine intake during colder times to improve blood flow and reduce discomfort.

- Take breaks when outside in the cold to warm up and control symptoms like pain and tingling.

- Be aware of how long you're exposed to the cold to prevent nerve damage.

- Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or meditation to manage stress.

- Consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice and potential medications.