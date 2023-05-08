How Does Eating Too Much Sugar Affect Your Skin? Check For These 6 Warning Signs

Signs of skin ageing: There's no arguing around the fact that most of us prefer to sweeten practically everything we eat and drink. While the sweet stuff may taste good, it may also harm your body, including your skin, in many ways.

Even though 10% of your calories should come from sugar (at most), many of us are guilty of ingesting far more than that by consuming processed meals and sugar-sweetened beverages.

And although we are aware that sugar is bad for our body, did you also know that consuming too much sugar is bad for your skin? That's accurate, eating too much sugar may physically and visibly affect how your skin's appearance.

Sugar is an inflammatory food, it produces inflammation in the body. When we consume a lot of sugar, the sugar enters our bloodstream, is digested in the stomach, and can cause inflammation. High glycemic index food can cause inflammation, which can make a number of skin conditions worse.

The refined and processed sugars and carbohydrates included in high-glycemic snacks like white bread, soda, salad dressings, sweets and other baked products raise your insulin levels.

Signs of sugar affecting your skin

Sugar can have several damaging effects on your skin. Consuming too much sugar contributes to the following conditions:

1. Dark Circles

Too much sugar can damage elastin and collagen molecules in the skin, which can lead to dark circles, wrinkles, and dehydrated skin and can fast-track the ageing process.

2. Puffiness

Sugar triggers the release of inflammatory messengers called cytokines, nasty compounds that increase swelling, pain, and, duh, general inflammation. If your skin or under-eye area has ever gotten puffy or swollen after indulging in too much candy (or cocktails), cytokines are responsible.

3. Acne

When there is too much sugar in your body, it causes inflammation throughout your body. These spikes also cause your body to make more sebum, an oily substance in your skin. Both inflammation and excess sebum can lead to acne.

4. Dull skin

Sugar breaks down collagen and elastin – the proteins that give your skin shape, structure, and firmness. When this occurs, your skin may start to look wrinkled, saggy, dry, and dull.

5. Breakouts

Excess sugar consumption can increase the risk of acne breakouts. As previously stated, blood sugar spikes trigger inflammation in the body, and increased inflammation can lead to pimples, zits, blackheads, and whiteheads.

6. Lines and wrinkles

Glycation is a process where sugar molecules damage collagen and cause wrinkles. It can also lead to inflammation, acne breakouts, and other skin problems. To prevent this process, avoid sugary foods and consume plenty of antioxidants.

Ways to Reduce the Skin-Damaging Effects of Sugar

1. Recognize hidden sugars: High 'fructose corn syrup, barley malt, maltodextrin....' these are just a few other names that sugar hides behind.

2. Replace processed foods with natural foods: Try replacing your junk food with natural sugars from berries, fruits, sweet potatoes, and carrots.

3. Cut down on sugary drinks: Instead, stick to water, coffee, and tea to quench your thirst.

Essential Tips for better skincare

- Drink plenty of water

- Get enough sleep

- Exercise regularly

- Maintain a good skin care regimen

- Reduce your stress levels

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)