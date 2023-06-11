How Is Stress And Headache Related To Brain Tumours? Check Expert Guide

A brain tumour can cause inflammation and tissue damage by raising the pressure inside the skull. One typical sign of brain tumours is severe, ongoing headaches. However, the majority of headaches are not indicative of a tumour or malignancy.

People ought to see a doctor if they detect changes in the frequency or severity of their headaches. Doctors can find the root reason by observing additional symptoms including mood, eyesight, and energy levels.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr. Ashish Gupta, Director - Department of Neurosurgery, Max Super Specialty Hospital Patparganj explains what is the correlation between stress, headaches and brain tumour growth.

Brain tumours can be classified into two main types: benign and malignant. Malignant tumours can be further categorized as primary, originating within the brain, or secondary, which are metastatic and come from other parts of the body.

Furthermore, brain tumours can also be classified based on their location within the cranial cavity. They can be situated in the anterior cranial fossa, middle cranial fossa, or posterior cranial fossa. Additionally, tumours can be on the right or left side of the brain and can be found in either the eloquent region (associated with critical brain functions) or the non-eloquent region.

Patients with brain tumours may present with various symptoms, including headaches, vomiting, limb weakness, loss of consciousness, seizures or fits, visual and auditory difficulties, memory disturbances, urinary incontinence, and bowel incontinence. These symptoms may appear either acutely or develop gradually over time, leading to chronic manifestations.

Fortunately, surgical intervention is a viable and safe treatment option for brain tumours, often yielding positive clinical outcomes. Advances in surgical techniques have significantly improved the success rate of these procedures.

Surgical armamentariums, such as microscopes, endoscopes, navigation systems, and intraoperative monitoring, have played a crucial role in enhancing surgical precision and achieving better outcomes for patients.

With the aid of microscopes and endoscopes, surgeons can visualize and access the tumour with greater precision, minimizing the risk of damage to surrounding healthy brain tissue.

Navigation systems provide real-time guidance during surgery, assisting in accurate tumour resection. Additionally, intraoperative monitoring, such as quantitative sensory testing, allows surgeons to assess the functional integrity of the brain during the procedure, reducing the risk of postoperative complications.

In conclusion, brain tumours are classified as benign or malignant, with malignant tumours further categorized as primary or secondary. Their location within the cranial cavity, sidedness, and involvement of eloquent or non-eloquent regions are essential considerations.

Patients may experience a range of symptoms, either acutely or chronically. Surgical intervention for brain tumours has seen significant advancements, leading to improved clinical outcomes.

The utilization of advanced tools and techniques, including microscopes, endoscopes, navigation systems, and intraoperative monitoring, has played a vital role in successful surgeries and better patient outcomes.