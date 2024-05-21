How Lack Of Exercise And Unsupervised Workouts Can Lead To Stroke? Expert Shares Warning Signs

Lack of exercise or a sedentary lifestyle is a common risk factor for stroke and clinicians over ages have been trying to educate common people regarding the importance of exercise in stroke prevention. One of the main reasons for a steep rise in the incidence of ischemic strokes in young adults is an increasingly dormant lifestyle with a new “work from home” culture which has further added to reduced physical activities.

Benefits of Exercise in Stroke Prevention

Dr Ishu Goyal, Deputy Consultant Neurologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital says, "Exercise not only helps to check the cholesterol levels but also helps in the release of endogenous hormones that curb stress, that another cause of stroke. Regular aerobic exercises also help to maintain cardiac fitness and ensure ample blood supply throughout the body. It is also seen that people who exercise regularly, also have a good circadian rhythm and have good sleep architecture. Recently, a huge amount of data has been mounted on the favoring role of good sleep hygiene in stroke prevention."

"At the same time, it should be ensured that exercise is supervised especially in elderly individuals to ensure fall and accident prevention. Moreover, any kind of aerobic exercise, where the cardiac workload is expected to increase, should always be done under stringent heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation monitoring, to prevent sudden decompensation. Aggressive physical activity may also lead to a shooting up of blood pressure, leading to hemorrhagic strokes," adds Dr Ishu.

Recognizing Warning Signs of Stroke During Exercise

Symptoms to watch for during and after exercise as shared by Dr Ishu include:

Sudden onset severe headache

Giddiness

Visual blurring

One-sided body weakness

Precautions To Take During Exercise

- Even in young individuals presumed to be healthy and free of comorbidities, rigorous exercises should only be prescribed after a preliminary cardiac workup.

- Excessive stretch or manipulation of the neck, as in heavy weightlifting, should be avoided to prevent injuries to delicate blood vessels in the neck which may also precipitate stroke.

- The absolute absence or excess of anything is bad; therefore, regular adequate exercise should be a part of our lifestyle.