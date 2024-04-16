How To Correct Bad Posture? Expert Shares 6 Tips To Straighten Up And Maintain A Healthy Spine

Posture refers to the body's alignment and position. Stress from gravity causes difficulties with the muscles and bones, which are brought on by long-term "bad" posture, in which the limbs and/or spine are out of alignment. Your body will eventually experience pain, soreness, and stiffness that can interfere with your everyday activities.

Maintaining good posture is an easy yet crucial way to support the health of the numerous complex systems of the back and spine. It goes well beyond looks: maintaining proper posture and back support is essential to lowering the frequency and intensity of neck and back discomfort. For patients who spend most of their day standing or sitting in an office chair, back support is especially crucial.

Here are six tips shared by Dr Sunil Rajpal (PT) Deputy Head & Consultant of Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, to help you achieve just that:

Awareness: Be mindful of your posture throughout the day. Whether sitting, standing, or walking, pay attention to your body alignment avoid slouching & hunching and incorporate corrective measures whenever required.

Ergonomic Workstation: Arrange your workspace to support good posture. Use a chair with proper lumbar support, adjust your computer screen to eye level, and keep frequently used items within easy reach to avoid unnecessary bending and twisting.

Regular Breaks: Take breaks from prolonged sitting or standing to stretch and move around. Set reminders to stand up, stretch your back and neck, and walk around to alleviate stiffness and prevent muscle imbalances. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule, every 20 minutes take a 20-second break, look 20 feet away from your screen & move.

Exercise: Incorporate regular exercise into your routine to strengthen the muscles that support your spine. Focus on exercises that target your core, back, and neck muscles, such as yoga, Pilates, or strength training.

Proper Lifting Techniques: When lifting heavy objects, bend your knees and keep your back straight to avoid putting excessive strain on your spine. Use your leg muscles to lift, and avoid twisting your body while carrying the load.

Healthy Lifestyle Choices: Maintain a healthy weight, as excess weight can put added stress on your spine. Stay hydrated, eat a balanced diet rich in nutrients that support bone health, and avoid smoking, as it can impair blood flow to the spine and hinder healing.