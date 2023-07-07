How To Get Rid Of Dandruff? Expert Shares 6 Tips To Treat Flakes During Monsoon

As the much-awaited monsoon season arrives, bringing respite from scorching summer temperatures, it also brings along a set of challenges for many individuals. One such challenge is dealing with dandruff, a common scalp condition characterized by the presence of white flakes. While dandruff can occur at any time, it tends to increase during the monsoon due to increased humidity and dampness. This persistent problem can cause embarrassment and discomfort, affecting one's confidence and overall well-being. However, with the right knowledge and strategies, it is possible to combat dandruff and enjoy a flake-free monsoon season.

Dandruff occurs when the scalp's natural shedding process is disrupted, leading to an overgrowth of a yeast-like fungus called Malassezia. The excessive growth of this fungus triggers irritation, resulting in the formation of white or yellowish flakes on the scalp. During the monsoon, the high humidity levels create an ideal breeding ground for this fungus, exacerbating dandruff-related issues.

Dr Ankita Pant, Associate Consultant, Dermatology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park shares tips to combat dandruff effectively during the monsoon.



1. Shampoo Daily

Shampoo daily or on alternate days. The less oil is allowed to build up on the scalp, the less likely you are to develop dandruff. Scalp oil production and moisture trapping on the scalp are at their highest levels in the monsoons, providing ideal growth conditions for fungal elements and contributing to dandruff.

2. Oil Once A Week

Avoid overnight oil application. Oiling once a week, for an hour or 2, is enough. Avoid large quantities of oil on the scalp.

3. Anti-Fungal Shampoo

Use a medicated anti-fungal shampoo at least once a week. Allow at least 5 minutes of contact time of the shampoo on the scalp.

4. Hair Cycling Plan

For regular hair washing you can follow a ‘Hair Cycling Plan’ where you can use a Clarifying shampoo, to eliminate the build-up of silicones and oils on the scalp, once a week, and a damage repair/color enhancing/volumizing/ strengthening/ hydrating shampoo and conditioner on other days of the week, depending on your individual needs.

5. Wash The Scalp

Always wash the scalp after sweating profusely as after a workout.

6. Shampoo Post-Workout

If you work out regularly, it is advisable to schedule your shampoo during the post-workout shower.