Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2821582https://zeenews.india.com/health/how-to-keep-your-lungs-healthy-know-10-easy-ways-to-naturally-detox-and-stay-healthy-amid-rising-air-pollution-2821582
NewsHealth
DELHI AIR POLLUTION

How To Keep Your Lungs Healthy: Know 10 Easy Ways To Naturally Detox And Stay Healthy Amid Rising Air Pollution

As air pollution levels surge, especially in cities like Delhi with hazardous AQI readings, safeguarding your lung health has never been more crucial. Here are 10 simple tips to protect your respiratory system. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2024, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How To Keep Your Lungs Healthy: Know 10 Easy Ways To Naturally Detox And Stay Healthy Amid Rising Air Pollution Pic Credit: ANI

Delhi’s air quality has hit dangerous lows, with its AQI (Air Quality Index) consistently breaching hazardous levels. Several areas in Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 1,500 today morning, i.e. 18 November; as thick toxic smog enveloped the city. The alarming situation has compelled authorities to enforce Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat the escalating pollution levels.

This grim milestone designates Delhi as one of the most polluted cities in the world, posing severe health risks, particularly to the respiratory system. 

Air pollution impacts our lungs significantly, leading to breathing issues, reduced lung function, and an increased risk of respiratory illnesses. While urgent medical attention is necessary for severe symptoms, simple lifestyle changes can help protect your lungs from the adverse effects of pollution. 

10 Easy Tips to Naturally Detox Your Lungs 

1. Monitor Air Quality 

Keep an eye on the AQI of your area using apps or websites. Avoid going outdoors unnecessarily when pollution levels are high. 

2. Use Air Purifiers 

Invest in a good air purifier with a HEPA filter to remove indoor pollutants and improve air quality in your home. 

3. Wear Protective Masks 

When stepping outdoors, wear certified N95 or N99 masks to shield your lungs from harmful particles in the air. 

4. Stay Indoors During Peak Pollution Hours 

Pollution levels are often highest during the morning and evening. Limit outdoor activities during these hours. 

5. Avoid Smoking 

Smoking exacerbates the damage caused by polluted air. Refrain from smoking, especially when AQI levels are in the “poor” category. 

6. Exercise Cautiously 

While regular exercise boosts lung health, avoid outdoor workouts when the air quality is poor. Opt for indoor exercises instead. 

7. Maintain a Healthy Diet 

Eat antioxidant-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and nuts to support lung function and strengthen your immune system. 

8. Avoid Respiratory Triggers 

If you have asthma or allergies, steer clear of triggers like pollen, dust mites, and pet dander that can aggravate symptoms. 

9. Schedule Regular Check-Ups 

If you’ve had respiratory illnesses or recovered from COVID-19 or dengue, consult a doctor for regular lung health evaluations. 

10. Reduce Your Carbon Footprint 

Small steps like carpooling, using public transport, or biking can reduce pollution levels, benefiting everyone’s lung health. 

Why Lung Health Matters 

In cities plagued by pollution, proactive measures are vital to prevent chronic respiratory conditions. By adopting these tips, you can minimize exposure to harmful pollutants and help your lungs function optimally, even amid worsening air quality. 

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK