CERVICAL CANCER

HPV Vaccination: How Getting A Shot Can Protect You From Cervical Cancer- Importance And Preventive Tips

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination is crucial in preventing cervical cancer and these vaccines are readily available at all government healthcare centres and leading hospitals. Let's explore the need to get vaccinated, emphasizing its role in safeguarding against this life-threatening disease.

Cervical cancer is the second most cancer occurring in the women of our country, which results in high mortality rates, especially when detected late. Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection is a primary cause. Regular screenings and vaccinations are pivotal for early detection and prevention. Prioritizing women's health, awareness campaigns and accessible healthcare contribute to combating this insidious disease effectively.

Dr Alka Dahiya, Associate Consultant, Surgical Gynae Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh says, "There are multiple risk factors, for example, beginning of sexual activity at an early age. Multiple sexual partners, low socioeconomic status with poor personal hygiene and sexual hygiene and also prolonged use of oral contraceptive pills, but thankfully today we have many techniques which can help us either detect this cancer in time or prevent it together. We now have the HPV vaccine which, when taken between 9 to 14 years of age by the girls or even up to 26 years of age offers."

"Protection against this virus we have screening techniques like the Pap smear which when done every 3 years and HPV testing which is done every 5 years can help protect against this problem at an early stage or in the pre-invasive phase when it is still treatable and very much curable. So, maintain a good sexual hygiene," highlights Dr Alka.

Need for HPV Vaccine and Where is it available 

Dr N Sapna Lulla, Lead Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore adds, "HPV Vaccine offers remarkable protection, reducing the cancer risk by 99%. The earlier the vaccination (ages 9-26) is administered, the higher the impact.  Women up to the age of 45 may also get an advantage from vaccination, especially if they haven't been previously vaccinated, genetic risk, or are at risk due to certain sexual practices."

Who is Eligible for HPV Vaccine?

Though all women can take the vaccination, pregnant women, women with lower immunity, and those with select medicine allergies need to consult their physician before taking the vaccination.  There are no obvious side effects associated with the vaccinations, however, there could be pain or redness in the injection site, headache or dizziness, or muscle pain, which will reduce over some time. 
"Early detection is vital, as symptoms are not evident till stage 3, which often appears later.  Unfortunately, many women in India seek help in later stages, lowering the recovery rate to 50%.  Thus, early detection significantly increases recovery chances," adds Dr N Sapna.

