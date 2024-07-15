Hygienic Monsoon: Essential Precautions To Prevent Recurrent Fungal Infections

This monsoon, recurrent fungal infections can be prevented by combining personal hygiene practices, environmental control, and lifestyle adjustments. The precautions are as follows, from a dermatological point of view as shared by Kiran Bhatt, Cosmetologist and the Vice President of Junoesque:

Personal Hygiene

1. Daily Cleansing: Showering daily, especially after sweating, with an antifungal soap, if required, and making sure that the skin is dried properly, especially between areas that are prone to moisture like the underarms, groin, and toes.

2. Dry Properly: Use a clean towel to dry yourself, focusing more on moisture-prone areas. Try using a cool setting on a hairdryer to ensure these areas are completely dry.

3. Clothing: Keep loose, breathable clothing made from natural fibers like cotton to reduce sweating; avoid tight clothing that can retain moisture.

4. Footwear: Wear open-toed shoes or sandals that will let your feet breathe. Change socks frequently, especially if they become damp, and consider antifungal powders for shoes and socks.

5. Laundry: Do frequent washing of clothes, towels, and bed linens in hot water to kill off fungal spores. Do not share personal items, such as towels and socks.

Environmental Control

1. Humidity: Keep cool and dry in your living space. Air conditioning or a dehumidifier can help reduce indoor humidity.

2. Proper Ventilation: Proper ventilation in damp areas, such as bathrooms, must be ensured. Use exhaust fans to reduce moisture levels.

3. Regular cleaning: Clean surfaces that can carry fungi, for example, bathroom floors, shower stalls, and changing mats.

Lifestyle Changes

1. Diet and Fluids: Have a good diet that can keep your immunity at par. Hydrate well to modulate body temperature and minimize excessive sweating.

2. Weight Management: Extra weight increases skin folds and retains moisture—very conducive to fungi. Keeping a healthy weight reduces this risk.

3. Regular check-up: In case you are predisposed to fungal infections, regular dermatological check-ups would tend to notice and manage most of the infections early.

4. Prophylactic treatments: In such cases, a dermatologist may even advise using prophylactic antifungal treatments, especially in the high-risk monsoon period.

Specific Measures

1. Antifungal Products: Use antifungal powders or sprays in shoes and on feet. Helps to get rid of the growth of fungus.

2. After Swimming: Change wet swimwear as soon as possible and dry completely to avoid prolonged dampness.

3. Pet care: Let your pets, too, be free from fungal infection, as they can be a source of transmission to the infection.



