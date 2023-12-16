Impact Of Constipation On Expectant Mothers - Expert Explains

Pregnancy is a wonderful journey that brings about a lot of physical and emotional changes. Among the delights and excitement of being a new mother, one experiences a range of discomforts with constipation as one of the major issues with putting a negative impact on their well-being.

Dr Payal Chaudhary, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Rosewalk Healthcare explains how constipation may have a negative effect on expectant mothers.

Constipation can be caused due to hormonal changes, especially high progesterone levels, which slow bowel movements. This problem is further worsened by the growing uterus's pressure on the intestines during this stage of life.

Health Problems Due To Constipation

Dr Chaudhary explains constipation can cause several physical problems like bloating and abdominal pain which can make it difficult to complete daily tasks. However, one can have emotional changes in addition to physical ones. This can greatly impact expectant mothers' well-being and mood caused by irregular bowel movements.

“If not treated properly, constipation can also make pre-existing issues worse. Hemorrhoids are another common pregnancy problem that can result from straining during bowel movements. Pregnancy is a difficult experience which adds pain, itching, from these swollen veins surrounding the rectum,” she explains.

How To Prevent Constipation

Dr Chaudhary explains, that during pregnancy, constipation calls for a complex strategy. “The first line of prevention is often related to dietary changes. Bowel movement regulation can be supported by including food high in fiber, such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables in our daily meals. Moreover, maintaining adequate digestion and relieving constipation depends on hydration too. Better bowel function can also be encouraged by regular exercise,” Dr Chaudhary explains.

However, before making big dietary or lifestyle changes, expectant mothers must speak with their doctor. To relieve constipation, specific supplements or medications can be suggested, which are safe for the development of the baby and the mother, she further added.

Dr Chaudhary shares, an important part of treating constipation during pregnancy is raising awareness and educating people. It is important to encourage expectant mothers to inform their doctors about any discomfort or changes they experience. Changes in lifestyle, nutrition, and hydration can have a huge impact on constipation problems.

Mothers-to-be can have a smoother and more comfortable journey contributing to their overall well-being during this transformative phase of their life, if one acknowledges and addresses this issue with appropriate guidance, support, and preventive measures.