Impact Of Excessive Screen Time On Eye Health: Expert Shares Tips For Preserving Eyesight

In an era dominated by digital screens, our eyes have become unwitting recipients of a constant barrage of blue light. From smartphones and tablets to laptops and televisions, our daily lives are intricately intertwined with these devices. Blue light, emitted by digital devices, has garnered significant attention in recent years for its potential impact on eye health. Many reports suggest that blue light can damage the retina and contribute to age-related macular degeneration.

Contrary to popular belief, eye strain caused by digital devices is more closely linked to how we use them rather than the blue light they emit. Symptoms such as dry eyes, blurry vision, watery eyes, and headaches are primarily a result of prolonged device usage and decreased blink rate. As we spend extended periods focusing on screens, our blink rate naturally decreases, leading to these discomforting symptoms.

Dr Sonika Gupta, Principal Consultant, Eye Care / Ophthalmology, Max Multi Speciality Centre, Panchsheel Park explains the potential consequences of widespread exposure of eyes to screen time and tips to reduce screen time.

Also read: Health Problems Due To Excessive Heat: Expert Shares Tips To Stay Safe This Summer

Here’s How Excessive Screen Time Can Affect Sleep Patterns

Dr Gupta explains, while blue light does influence our body's natural wake and sleep cycle, excessive exposure to blue light from digital devices, particularly late at night, can disrupt our ability to fall asleep. To mitigate this effect, it is recommended to limit screen time to two to three hours before bedtime. Additionally, utilizing night-time settings on devices can help minimize blue light exposure during evening hours.

Tips To Reduce Screen Time And Save Eyesight

Protecting Your Eyes

Dr Gupta explains, to combat eye strain, adopting healthy habits and taking regular breaks is key. The "20-20-20" rule is an effective technique: every 20 minutes, shift your focus to an object at least 20 feet away for a minimum of 20 seconds. This allows your eyes to relax and prevents excessive strain. If your eyes feel dry, artificial tears can provide temporary relief.

Debunking Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Dr Gupta shares, contrary to popular belief, there is limited scientific evidence to support the claim that glasses designed to block blue light offer significant protective benefits. The American Academy of Ophthalmology does not recommend using specialized blue light-blocking eyewear for computer use. While these glasses may reduce blue light exposure, their impact on eye health remains uncertain.

Practice Digital Detox

Take regular breaks from screens, especially during extended periods of use. Set aside time for activities that don't involve screens, such as reading a book, engaging in physical exercise, or spending time outdoors.

Use Screen Time Tracking Apps

Install apps that help monitor and limit your screen time. These apps can provide insights into your usage patterns and offer reminders or restrictions to help you stay on track.

Establish Screen-Free Zones

Designate certain areas in your home, such as bedrooms or dining areas, as screen-free zones. This helps create a separation between screens and relaxation or social activities.

In conclusion, the impact of blue light on eye health is a topic that requires careful consideration. While reports suggest potential harm, conclusive scientific evidence is currently lacking. The primary cause of digital eye strain is prolonged device usage and reduced blink rate, rather than the blue light emitted by screens. Adhering to healthy habits, such as taking regular breaks and following the 20-20-20 rule, can significantly alleviate eye strain symptoms. It is essential to stay informed, adopt healthy device usage practices, and consult with eye care professionals for personalized advice on maintaining optimal eye health in the digital age.