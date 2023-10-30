Impact Of Sugar On Liver Health: Shocking Link Between Sugary Drinks And Liver Cancer- Expert Shares

Sugary drinks, those sweet, bubbly, and often addictive beverages, have become a mainstay in the diets of teenagers and young adults. While they may provide a momentary burst of pleasure, they offer no essential nutrients and pose significant health risks. Growing evidence suggests that their regular consumption can lead to severe health problems, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes, and even liver cancer.

In conversation with Zee News English, Dr Tushar Pawar, Consultant, Surgical Oncology at HCG Cancer Centre, Mumbai shares all about how too much sugar and sugary drinks impact your liver health.

Understanding Liver Cancer and Its Symptoms

The liver, a vital organ, plays a crucial role in the body's metabolic processes, detoxification, and bile production for digestion. Liver cancer occurs when malignant cells invade the liver, potentially leading to life-threatening consequences. Symptoms often manifest in the later stages, including abdominal discomfort, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), pale stools, dark urine, nausea, loss of appetite, easy bruising, fatigue, fever, and unexplained weight loss.

Link Between Sugar Consumption and Liver Cancer

While sugar doesn't directly cause cancer, it contributes to risk factors associated with liver cancer. High sugar intake can lead to obesity, which strains the liver and increases the risk of insulin resistance. Additionally, the chemicals found in sugary drinks, such as caramel color and citric acid, have adverse effects on health.

Best Alternatives to Sugary Drinks For Better Health

To stay hydrated and healthy, it's best to avoid sugary drinks altogether and opt for water as the primary beverage. Unsweetened coffee and tea provide variety without the harmful effects of sugary drinks. Moderation is key, and an occasional indulgence won't lead to significant harm. While fruit juices, milk, and diet drinks are better options, excessive consumption can still impact health negatively.

Tips For Preventing Liver Cancer

Although not all cases of liver cancer can be prevented, a healthier lifestyle can protect the liver. Vaccination against hepatitis B is essential, as is avoiding illegal drug use and choosing safe tattoo and piercing facilities to reduce the risk of hepatitis C.

Alcohol intake should be moderate, as excessive alcohol can lead to liver cirrhosis. Practicing a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and sufficient rest, along with the reduction of sugary drinks, can help prevent liver damage. Regular health check-ups and consultations with a healthcare professional are highly recommended for maintaining a healthier and more active life.

The connection between sugary drinks and liver cancer is a serious concern. By reducing our sugar intake and embracing healthier habits, we can reduce the risk of liver cancer and other health issues associated with sugary beverages.