WINTER HEALTH PROBLEMS

Influenza To Skin Problems: 5 Winter Health Problems That May Affect Children

Early recognition of symptoms and prompt medical attention can significantly alleviate the impact of these illnesses on children's health.

Written By Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Influenza To Skin Problems: 5 Winter Health Problems That May Affect Children Image for representation

As the winter frost sets in, the season not only brings chills but also an array of health challenges, especially for our little ones. Parents, poised as the primary guardians of their children's well-being, should remain vigilant about potential winter-related illnesses that can affect their kids' health. 

Parents play a pivotal role in shielding their children from these winter-induced health challenges. Early recognition of symptoms and prompt medical attention can significantly alleviate the impact of these illnesses on children's health.

Dr Prakash Selvaperumal MBBS, MD Paediatrics (AIIMS), Apollo Cradle and Childrens Hospital, Chennai shares five such illnesses that warrant attention. 

1. Influenza (Flu):

The flu, characterized by fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches, tends to be more prevalent during colder months. Children, especially those with weaker immune systems, are particularly susceptible. Vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure against influenza.

2. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV):

RSV affects the respiratory tract, leading to symptoms akin to a common cold. However, in infants and toddlers, it can escalate into more severe conditions like bronchiolitis or pneumonia. Maintaining good hand hygiene and avoiding close contact with sick individuals are key preventive strategies.

3. Croup:

This viral infection affects the airways, resulting in a distinctive barking cough and difficulty breathing. Croup often emerges in the colder months and can be distressing for both parents and children. Cold air exposure can trigger symptoms, so keeping children warm and hydrated is crucial.

4. Norovirus (Stomach Flu):

This highly contagious virus causes gastroenteritis, leading to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Proper handwashing and sanitation are paramount in preventing the spread of this illness, especially in childcare settings.

5. Cold-Weather Skin Conditions:

Winter brings its own set of skin problems for children, such as eczema flare-ups and chapped lips. Dry air and cold temperatures contribute to these issues. Regular moisturization and keeping the skin adequately covered help mitigate these concerns.

Precautionary Measures:

Encouraging good hygiene practices, ensuring adequate nutrition, promoting regular handwashing, and timely vaccinations form the cornerstone of safeguarding children against these winter-related illnesses. Additionally, maintaining a balanced indoor environment by regulating temperature and humidity levels can assist in preventing certain respiratory ailments.

