International Dance Day 2023: 4 Ways Dance Proves To Be A Therapy For Your Mental Health

International Dance Day is celebrated annually on April 29 to promote the art of dance globally. This day is celebrated by dancers, dance companies, and dance enthusiasts around the world. International Dance Day was established to celebrate the universal language of dance and to bring attention to the value of dance in all its forms. Dance is a unique art form that can be used to communicate emotions, tell stories, and bring people together.

International Dance Day is celebrated in many different ways around the world. Dance companies may offer free performances, workshops, and classes to the public. In some countries, there are dance parades and festivals, where people from different backgrounds and cultures come together to share their love of dance.

Dance is not only seen as an art form but is also a way to express yourself and has been proven to elevate your mood. Dancing is more than just a form of physical activity. It has been a part of our culture for centuries and appeals to people of all ages. Moj Dance creator Krishna Sood shares how dancing can positively impact our mental health and well-being.

Dancing and Mental Health:

Studies have shown that dancing or movement therapy can help improve mental health and elevate feelings of joy. The UCLA Health Study found that dancing helped with depression and anxiety. Dancing can enhance self-confidence, self-expression, and self-esteem. It can also relieve stress, anxiety, and sadness, alleviate loneliness, and increase our sense of joy and connection with others.

Dancing as a Form of Emotional Release:

Engaging in dancing can be a fantastic means of self-care and improving one's well-being. Irrespective of the dance style chosen, it serves as a secure haven for self-expression, exploration, and personal growth. Additionally, dancing provides a pleasurable avenue for unwinding and temporarily forgetting one's troubles.

Using Dance as Self-Care:

Dancing Anytime, Anywhere: Dancing has become more accessible and convenient than ever before. As we scroll through social media aimlessly for hours on end, we can turn to platforms where a plethora of creators dance to various beats and users can join in anytime and anywhere. All you require is a few dance tracks and a willingness to move your body. So, create a playlist of some dance tunes, and the next time you're feeling stressed out, turn on your playlist and get up on your feet. You can jump up and down or groove in your seat, moving your hands and bobbing your head. There's no need for any prior dance experience; all you have to do is move your body to the music.

Provides A Creative Outlet:

Social media apps can serve as valuable tools for self-expression and exploration, inspiring and motivating us to dance and enhancing our overall mood and well-being. When feeling down, consider turning on some music and allowing yourself to move to the rhythm, regardless of whether you're an experienced dancer or have two left feet. Simply engaging in physical movement to music can have a substantial positive impact on both your mental health and mood.