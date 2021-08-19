हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Protein

Is it safe to mix Protein powder with Hot milk?

 Protein helps in building muscles, strengthening bones, improving our metabolism, and repairing body tissues among many other functions.

Is it safe to mix Protein powder with Hot milk?
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Protein is one of the three primary macronutrients that our body needs for its functioning (the other two are carbohydrates and fats). While our body can store carbs and fats, it cannot store protein - that is why it is essential to consume protein on a daily basis. Protein helps in building muscles, strengthening bones, improving our metabolism, and repairing body tissues among many other functions.

Food items like eggs, chicken, fish, green leafy vegetables, legumes, lentils and chickpeas are high in protein. People also depend on protein powders to get an adequate intake of the nutrient in their diet.

A protein powder can simply be mixed in water or milk before consumption.

Is it safe to mix Protein powder with Hot milk?

Yes, it is safe to mix protein powder with hot milk but there's a way to do it and there are certain things that you should keep in mind before doing it. They are:

Always mix your protein powder with a small amount of water that is at room temperature before adding in the hot milk. If you don’t do it you will get lumps in your protein shake. 

Make sure that the milk that you are adding is not too hot as it will break the protein powder and make it taste stale.

The delivery of protein to your muscles slows down when added with milk as it has its own additional nutritional value and the body takes time to break it down. So if you want to stay fuller for a longer period of time, then adding milk is a good option. But if you have worked out and want your body to get an instant dose of protein - then have your protein powder with water.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Proteinprotein shakescan protein powder be mixed with hot milkmistakes while taking protein powderSoy proteinWhey protein
Next
Story

Health tips: Benefits of including a glass of Detox juice in your morning routine

Must Watch

PT1M41S

Focus on safe return of Indian nationals from Afghanistan: EAM