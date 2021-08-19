New Delhi: Protein is one of the three primary macronutrients that our body needs for its functioning (the other two are carbohydrates and fats). While our body can store carbs and fats, it cannot store protein - that is why it is essential to consume protein on a daily basis. Protein helps in building muscles, strengthening bones, improving our metabolism, and repairing body tissues among many other functions.

Food items like eggs, chicken, fish, green leafy vegetables, legumes, lentils and chickpeas are high in protein. People also depend on protein powders to get an adequate intake of the nutrient in their diet.

A protein powder can simply be mixed in water or milk before consumption.

Is it safe to mix Protein powder with Hot milk?

Yes, it is safe to mix protein powder with hot milk but there's a way to do it and there are certain things that you should keep in mind before doing it. They are:

Always mix your protein powder with a small amount of water that is at room temperature before adding in the hot milk. If you don’t do it you will get lumps in your protein shake.

Make sure that the milk that you are adding is not too hot as it will break the protein powder and make it taste stale.

The delivery of protein to your muscles slows down when added with milk as it has its own additional nutritional value and the body takes time to break it down. So if you want to stay fuller for a longer period of time, then adding milk is a good option. But if you have worked out and want your body to get an instant dose of protein - then have your protein powder with water.