Is Desk Jobs Taking A Toll On Health? Follow These Tips

In today’s world, desk jobs have become an integral part of many people’s lives, leading to various health issues such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, increased cholesterol, and osteoarthritis. The sedentary nature of desk work poses a constant threat of chronic back, neck, and arm pain, along with other serious health conditions. However, amid these challenges, doctors advise people to follow a healthy lifestyle by adopting proper nutrition, regular exercise, and monitoring their body changes.

Keeping in view the rising concerns around desk job health hazards, Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon and husband of actress Madhuri Dixit, has shared some tips that one can adopt to stay fit while working at a desk.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dr Shriram Nene highlighted five effective strategies for those with desk jobs to maintain their well-being.

5 tips to stay fit while working at a desk:

1. Position the screen at eye level: You can achieve an ideal eye level position by elevating your desktop screen to match your eye line.

2. Keep your feet resting on the floor: Ensure your feet are comfortably resting on the floor at a 90-degree angle. Consider investing in an ergonomic chair for added support.

3. Stay hydrated and drink enough water: Maintaining proper hydration is crucial, particularly for those engaged in desk jobs. Men should drink at least 3.5 litres of water daily, while women should strive for a minimum of 2.5 litres. But it’s also essential to listen to your body and drink more if needed.

4. Take breaks and stretch for relaxation: Do not remain in the same position for extended periods of time and get up every 25-30 minutes to stretch your legs, arms and neck. This will also help soothe and relax the mind.

5. Maintaining a nourishing diet for energy: It is important that you never starve yourself but instead eat at regular intervals. This practice helps prevent overeating and ensures that energy levels remain steady throughout the day. Since desk jobs are sedentary and involve minimal calorie expenditure, it becomes crucial to monitor body weight.