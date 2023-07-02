Exclusive: Itchy Skin? Expert Explains Ways To Avoid Skin Irritation This Monsoon

As the monsoon season sets in, a surge in cases of itchy skin has been reported across regions. With the rise in humidity and moisture levels, individuals are experiencing discomfort and irritation, prompting a growing concern among health experts. High humidity levels and constant exposure to damp conditions can lead to skin irritations like itching, causing significant discomfort and distress.

It can range from mild annoyance to an unbearable sensation that disrupts our daily lives by ruining our enjoyment and making us overly self-conscious about our appearance. The humidity level in Delhi is 70 percent, and itching skin is a common ailment for many people during the rainy season.

According to a survey of more than 400 researched articles, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi estimates that over 5.7 crore Indians have been diagnosed with significant fungal diseases, 10 percent of which are potentially fatal mold infections. However, with a few simple measures, we can eliminate itchy skin and make the most of this beautiful time of year.



Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman, Dr Batra's Healthcare shares ways to avoid itchy skin during the monsoon:

Keep Your Skin Clean And Dry

Keep Your Skin Clean And Dry

Wash your face and body regularly with a mild cleanser and pat your skin dry gently. Dampness promotes the growth of microorganisms, so keeping your skin dry is essential.

Wear Loose And Breathable Clothing

Tight-fitting clothes can cause friction and irritation, leading to itchiness. So, opt for lightweight and breathable garments made of natural fibers like cotton to allow your skin to breathe and prevent sweat and moisture buildup, thereby reducing the risk of skin irritation.

Avoid Scratching

Although scratching may temporarily relieve it, it can damage the skin and worsen the itch. Instead, apply a soothing lotion or aloe vera gel to prevent itchiness.

Maintain Personal Hygiene

Regular showers cleanse your skin and wash away accumulated dirt or sweat. Pay special attention to areas prone to sweating, such as underarms, groin, and feet.

Don't Forget Sunscreen

Even during the monsoon, harmful UV rays can penetrate the clouds and cause skin damage. So, applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen is ideal with a high SPF to protect your skin from the sun's rays.

Dr Batra shares some homeopathic remedies one can use to relieve the symptoms caused during monsoon:

- Apis Mellifica has proven to be the greatest homeopathic remedy for itching of the skin and allergic hives especially caused due to insect bites.

- Graphites are beneficial in the treatment of moist eruptions on skin folds and joints.

- Medorrhinum is useful for babies having (diaper rash) for the eruptions to subside.

- Natrum Sulp 6x can be given in its 6x potency for common rash with itching, mild redness, and dryness.

Homeopathic remedies for itchy skin focus on addressing the underlying causes and promoting overall well-being. However, it is essential to consult a qualified healthcare professional for the treatment of itchy skin ailments.