Joint pain in winters: Natural ways to manage arthritis pain in cold weather

Arthritis pain: Arthritis patients may have extreme pain during winter. The weather causes their joints to hurt more. While certain medications can help with arthritic symptoms, they may also have unfavourable side effects. Finding natural treatments for the ailment is usually a better option. To manage their pain and suffering in the winter, patients must stay warm and follow these natural remedies:

1. Keep moving and stay active

Exercise may be the last thing you want to do when it's cold outside and you're hurting. However, using joints regularly is one of the best methods to keep them functioning. It will be easier to stay motivated to exercise if you join a gym or go for walks with a friend.

2. Try heated paraffin dips to stay warm

This age-old Indian pain reliever has cured many pains and dry skin and is highly recommended by every Indian grandmother. You might want to try dipping your hands and feet in heated paraffin wax. This service is typically offered at salons and spas. It's affordable if you choose to do it at home. These can be used repeatedly after being warmed up in the microwave.

3. Maintain a healthy weight

If the body is required to support less weight, the pressure on the knees and hips is likely to be lower. Less weight to carry means less pressure on joints. The discomfort associated with arthritis can therefore be reduced by maintaining a healthy weight.

4. Stay hydrated

It's imperative for everyone to drink lots of water during the winter. People frequently believe that the concept of staying hydrated only applies during the summer, even though the dry air of winter requires the body to retain more moisture and humidity. A bowl of soup or a warm cup of green tea can also be beneficial.

5. Smart food choices

In treating the symptoms of arthritis, your diet can also be helpful. While some foods might cause swelling, which in turn can cause pain, other foods can help to reduce inflammation.

Berries, grapes, cabbage, kale, spinach, and plums can help reduce swelling when consumed with omega-3-rich meals like fish and almonds. Avoid processed foods, sweet desserts, and fast food as well.

6. Monitor your vitamin D

Elderly people spend a lot of time indoors in the winter. The risk of vitamin D deficiency rises with reduced sun exposure. Muscle and joint discomfort might result from a vitamin D deficiency. So keep a tab on your vitamin D levels.

7. Get a massage

According to research, getting a massage once per week for at least eight weeks can aid in reducing muscular tension surrounding joint discomfort conditions. In the winter, it will be much more beneficial to massage our bodies more frequently.

