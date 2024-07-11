Kale For Health: Health Benefits & 6 Yummy Recipes

Advertisement
Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 05:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Superfood kale is praised for having an amazing nutritional profile. This is a very antioxidant-rich cruciferous vegetable, related to broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, radishes, and arugula. It offers a great supply of vitamins A, K, and C, which are necessary for sustaining health. Furthermore, kale provides a plant-based calcium supply that is good for bone health. Kale is a versatile vegetable that is simple to add to a variety of meals and snacks. It improves the flavour and nutritional content of a broad range of foods.

Health Benefits 

  • Boosts Immunity: Beta-carotene, vitamin C, vitamin E, and selenium are all found in kale. Each of these is crucial for maintaining a robust immune system.
  • Good For Bones: It contains low amounts of oxalate, a naturally occurring chemical that increases the availability of calcium for absorption. Calcium derived from plants is essential for strong bones and teeth.
  • Good For Heart: Potassium, which helps to maintain normal blood pressure, is one of the many elements found in kale that promote heart health. 
  • Good For Eyes: Rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, two phytonutrients that promote eye health and eyesight, is kale. 
  • Helps In Weight Loss - Kale is a fantastic addition to a weight loss diet due to its nutrient density and low calorie content.

6 Yummy Kale Recipes 

  1. Sautéed Kale: This zesty side dish of sautéed kale is a satisfying meal on its own, but it also works well as a component of more elaborate preparations. 
  2. Kale Quinoa Salad: The sauce is a creamy kale pepita pesto, and the base is made of robust greens. 
  3. Macro Vegetable Bowl: This turmeric tahini sauce is so tasty and vibrant that you'll want to spread it over everything. 
  4. Wild Rice Soup: This hearty soup appears opulent, but it's actually dairy-free and vegan. 
  5. Quinoa & Kale Veggie Quesadillas - You've never seen quesadillas this green! Add some green tomatillo salsa and guacamole for dipping to finish the ensemble.
  6. Mini Frittata Muffins: Packed with protein, vegetables, and good fats, these morning nibbles are perfect for on-the-go. Even more, they have a great flavour. 
