Kidney Health: Tips To Manage Kidney Disease Through Ayurveda, Expert Shares

The contemporary choices we make in our lifestyles, while appearing convenient, often exact a toll on our well-being, with our health bearing the brunt of the consequences. In this context, the timeless principles of Ayurveda provide a distinctive outlook on kidney health and wellness, presenting an avenue for enhancing the overall quality of life.

In an interview with Dr Puneet, Founder Director, Karma Ayurveda talks about how the ancient wisdom of ayurveda can help in modern healing and contribute to overall health.

Dr Puneet says, "Ayurveda, translated as the "science of life," views the body as a harmonious integration of mind, body, and spirit. The kidneys are vital organs that eliminate waste, regulate blood pressure, and maintain fluid balance. According to Ayurveda, imbalances in the doshas – Vata, Pitta, and Kapha – are believed to be at the core of kidney-related issues."

"Vata governs movement, Pitta controls metabolism, and Kapha regulates structure. A skilled Ayurvedic kidney specialist understands an individual's unique constitution and prescribes personalized lifestyle modifications, dietary recommendations, and herbal formulations to restore balance and promote kidney wellness," adds Dr Puneet.

Dietary Guidelines for Kidney Health

Ayurveda places significant emphasis on the role of diet in maintaining optimal kidney function. A diet that aligns with one's dosha constitution is recommended, with an emphasis on fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced foods. Dr Puneet highlights, "An Ayurvedic kidney specialist may suggest incorporating kidney-friendly herbs and spices such as Punarnava, Gokshura, and turmeric into daily meals to support renal health."

"Hydration is also a cornerstone of kidney wellness in Ayurveda. Drinking warm water infused with beneficial herbs helps flush out toxins and aids in digestion, contributing to the overall well-being of the kidneys."

Herbal Remedies for Better Kidney Function

Herbs play a pivotal role in Ayurvedic approaches to kidney health. Dr Puneet highlights, "Punarnava, known for its diuretic properties, helps in flushing out excess fluid from the body, reducing swelling and inflammation. Gokshura, on the other hand, supports the urinary system, promoting proper kidney function."

"Ayurvedic formulations may include a combination of these and other herbs, customized to address the unique needs of each individual. The holistic approach of Ayurveda aims not only to alleviate symptoms but also to address the root cause of kidney imbalances."

Lifestyle Modifications

Amid the hustle and bustle of everyday life, making an effort to take out a few minutes can work wonders for kidney and overall health. According to Dr Puneet, "Stress management techniques such as yoga, meditation, and pranayama (breath control) are integral components of an Ayurvedic approach to kidney wellness. These practices not only enhance mental well-being but also contribute to the overall balance of the doshas."