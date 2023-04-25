Know 7 Common Signs And Symptoms Of Calcium Deficiency

Calcium deficiency: Your body can suffer significantly from a calcium deficiency, and if you ignore it for a long period, it might have severe consequences and result in seizures, rickets in children, osteoporosis, and other health problems.

The body needs calcium in order to develop healthy bones and teeth. Additionally, it is necessary for the heart and other bodily muscles to operate properly. Your chances of developing osteoporosis, osteopenia, and hypocalcemia can all be worsened by calcium insufficiency.

Lack of calcium throughout childhood prevents adults from reaching their maximum potential height. You can get the daily required amount of calcium via diet, supplements, and vitamins.

Why is calcium important for us?

Calcium is a mineral that plays a critical part in many of our body functions and general well-being. Early-stage calcium deficiency (hypocalcemia) may have no or few symptoms such as pains in arms and thighs, fatigue or tingling in fingers etc. A long-term calcium deficiency can lead to dental changes, cataracts, alterations in the brain, and osteoporosis, which causes the bones to become brittle.

Causes Of Calcium Deficiency

Calcium deficiency can develop over time as a result of inadequate calcium consumption or intolerance to foods high in calcium. Calcium levels can also be impacted by female hormone fluctuations and certain hereditary elements.

With advancing age, the likelihood of calcium deficiency rises. Here are a few more things that put you in danger.

- A prolonged period of inadequate calcium consumption, particularly during childhood

- Some drugs may reduce calcium absorption.

- Intolerance to diets high in calcium

- Female hormonal changes

- A few genetic components

Common Symptoms Of Calcium Deficiency

Hypocalcemia is the medical term for abnormally low blood calcium levels. Here are some concerning calcium deficiency symptoms to watch out for:

- Muscle cramps: Numbness and tingling in the hands, arms, feet, legs and around the mouth can also happen.

- Tooth decay: Tooth decay, brittle teeth, irritated gums and weak tooth roots.

- Rough dry skin: Dry skin, dry and brittle nails, coarse hair, eczema, skin inflammation, skin itchiness and psoriasis.

- Extreme fatigue: Can lead to lightheadedness, dizziness and brain fog, which can also lead to lack of focus, forgetfulness and confusion.

- Severe PMS: Low levels of calcium in women have been linked to severe premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

- Frequent bone injury: Can lead to osteopenia (a reduction of mineral density in the bones), osteoporosis, and bones becoming thin and prone to fractures.

- Irregular heartbeat: Lack of calcium can set off the normal heart rhythm, cause spasms of the heart muscle, and narrow the arteries.

One of the crucial nutrients needed for healthy bones and teeth is calcium and due to calcium deficiency occurring in both children and adults and can lead to a variety of health problems there is a need to recognise early signs to rid your body of any serious diseases.

