हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neuroendocrine tumor

Know more about Neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer that Irrfan Khan battled!

Today marks the first death anniversary of the talented actor Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last on April 29,2020 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he was admitted for a colon infection. The actor battled Neuroendocrine Cancer for 2 years and had even undergone chemotherapy.

Know more about Neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer that Irrfan Khan battled!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Today marks the first death anniversary of the talented actor Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last on April 29,2020 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he was admitted for a colon infection. The actor battled Neuroendocrine Cancer for 2 years and had even undergone chemotherapy.

What is Neuroendocrine tumor?

A neuroendocrine tumour or NET develops when neoplasms or an abnormal and excessive growth of a tissue in the specialised cells of the neuroendocrine system takes place. Neuroendocrine system comprises nerve ends and glands, of our body.

According to Mayo Clinic, “There are many types of neuroendocrine tumors. Some grow slowly and some grow very quickly. Some neuroendocrine tumors produce excess hormones (functional neuroendocrine tumors). Others don't release hormones or don't release enough to cause symptoms (nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors). Diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumors depend on the type of tumor, its location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is and whether it has spread to other parts of the body.”

Symptoms of Neuroendocrine tumor

In many cases, people suffering from NET don't show any symptoms but when symptoms occur, they can vary based on the location of the tumour. In some cases, the patients show symptoms like skin flushing or fluctuations of blood sugar level.

The common symptoms in NETs are stomach pain, changes in bowel habits, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, and weight loss. The tumour can begin in body parts like the lung, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and pancreas.

Treatment of Neuroendocrine tumor

The treatment of NET is dependent on various factors like the location of the tumor, its invasiveness, hormone secretion, and metastasis. You need to consult a doctor, who according to your condition will give you medicines and suggest surgery, chemotherapy, Radionuclide therapy, Hepatic therapy or any other suitable treatment.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neuroendocrine tumornetIrrfan KhanCancerChemotherapy
Next
Story

Delaying COVID vax will give virus opportunity to develop new variants

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day