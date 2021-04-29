Know more about Neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer that Irrfan Khan battled!

New Delhi: Today marks the first death anniversary of the talented actor Irrfan Khan, who breathed his last on April 29,2020 at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, where he was admitted for a colon infection. The actor battled Neuroendocrine Cancer for 2 years and had even undergone chemotherapy.

What is Neuroendocrine tumor?

A neuroendocrine tumour or NET develops when neoplasms or an abnormal and excessive growth of a tissue in the specialised cells of the neuroendocrine system takes place. Neuroendocrine system comprises nerve ends and glands, of our body.

According to Mayo Clinic, “There are many types of neuroendocrine tumors. Some grow slowly and some grow very quickly. Some neuroendocrine tumors produce excess hormones (functional neuroendocrine tumors). Others don't release hormones or don't release enough to cause symptoms (nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors). Diagnosis and treatment of neuroendocrine tumors depend on the type of tumor, its location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is and whether it has spread to other parts of the body.”

Symptoms of Neuroendocrine tumor

In many cases, people suffering from NET don't show any symptoms but when symptoms occur, they can vary based on the location of the tumour. In some cases, the patients show symptoms like skin flushing or fluctuations of blood sugar level.

The common symptoms in NETs are stomach pain, changes in bowel habits, shortness of breath, loss of appetite, and weight loss. The tumour can begin in body parts like the lung, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, and pancreas.

Treatment of Neuroendocrine tumor

The treatment of NET is dependent on various factors like the location of the tumor, its invasiveness, hormone secretion, and metastasis. You need to consult a doctor, who according to your condition will give you medicines and suggest surgery, chemotherapy, Radionuclide therapy, Hepatic therapy or any other suitable treatment.