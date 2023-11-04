Liver Health: 5 Easy Ways To Avoid Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Diseases

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is a condition where the liver accumulates excess fat, and while it doesn't cause immediate harm, it can progress if left unchecked. NAFLD is a prevalent and often silent liver condition characterized by fat accumulation without alcohol consumption.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr Amol Dahale, Medical Gastroenterologist at DPU Private Super Specialty Hospital talks about the primary causes and ways to prevent serious liver diseases.

Understanding Insulin Resistance

One of the primary triggers for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is insulin resistance. Obesity is a key contributor to this condition, as excess fat in the liver and other tissues releases harmful substances, such as free fatty acids and cytokines, which interfere with insulin's normal function. As a result, blood sugar levels rise, leading to insulin resistance.

5 Simple Ways to Prevent Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

This article offers five practical tips to help you avoid NAFLD, a condition that often manifests without obvious symptoms. If you experience exhaustion or upper right abdominal discomfort, consult a healthcare professional for evaluation.

1. Choose Healthier Eating Habits

Opt for a balanced and nutritious diet to keep your liver in top shape. Avoid fast food and fried items that are high in unhealthy fats. Instead, embrace home-cooked meals rich in lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. A diet packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber can go a long way in promoting liver health.

2. Embrace Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Incorporate a variety of fresh fruits and salads into your daily meals. These foods are not only delicious but also brimming with essential nutrients. The vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber found in fruits and vegetables support your liver and reduce the risk of developing NAFLD.

3. Say No to Sugary Drinks

Steer clear of sugary beverages, including zero-calorie options. These drinks can contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance, both of which are risk factors for NAFLD. Opt for water, herbal teas, or naturally flavored water to keep your liver and overall health in check.

4. Prioritize Physical Activity

Regular exercise is a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. It helps maintain a healthy weight, improves insulin sensitivity, and prevents excess fat from accumulating in the liver. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week to reduce your NAFLD risk.

5. Consult a Healthcare Professional for Medications

Before starting any new medications or supplements, always consult a healthcare provider. Some medications and supplements can affect liver health. This step is especially crucial if you have pre-existing liver conditions or are at risk of developing NAFLD.