Living With Asthma? Keep These Things In Mind For Easy Breathing

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disorder of the airways, associated with airwayhyperresponsiveness. It makes the airways swollen and inflamed, causing symptoms like wheezing and coughing, which leads to breathing difficulty.The classic symptom of Asthma includes cough, wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness. These symptoms occur in combination but may also occur in isolation. These symptoms are usually observed more at night or in early morning. Asthma affects all age groups and constitutes third of all chronic diseases.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr Kumar Dudhane, Consultant-Pulmonologist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi talks about the essential tips that all asthmatic patients must keep in their mind to keep the inflammatory disorder at bay.

Trigger For Asthma

In the susceptible host,several factors are consistently recognized as trigger for Asthma. Some important ones are as follows:

- Allergens like pollen, dust, house dust mite, dog dander, cat dander, cockroach droppings, etc.

- Respiratory viral and bacterial infections

- Obesity

- Exercise

- Rhinosinusitis

- Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

- Occupational exposures to certain chemical or fumes

- Medications like NSAIDS&Aspirin

It’s important to identify and manage the trigger points. This will help in preventing Asthma attacks and improve the quality of life &overall lung health.

Risk Factors For Asthma

There are several factors that increase the chances of developing Asthma.Therefore, everyone needs to understand this risk factors and take necessary actions to keep the disease away from their life. Anyone having history of Asthma in their blood relatives, such as parents or siblings are at higher risk of developing the disease. Having other allergic condition such as Rhinitis, Atopic Dermatitis can aggravate the conditions. Indulging into active or passive smoking, obesity, or exposure to occupational triggers like chemicals, fumes, dust etc. can be other factors that can the increase the risk of developing Asthma.

Asthma Complications Includes

Certain signs and symptoms of Asthma can interfere with sleep, work, and day to day activities, thus impacting quality of life. It can also lead to permanent narrowing of the airways or require recurrent hospitalisation with acute exacerbation. One can also experience side effects from long term use of systemic steroids in case of severe Asthma. Fungal sensitisation of the airways in chronic uncontrolled Asthma, or recurrent respiratory tract infections are also some of the complications seen in Asthma patients.

Do's and don’ts to manage daily life and complications in asthma patients

DO's

- Follow your Asthma plan as suggested by your doctor

- Follow proper inhalation technique while using inhalers

- Strictly gargle after each use of inhaler that contains corticosteroid

- Get vaccinated with Influenza and Pneumococcal vaccines

- Identify and avoidfactors that trigger your Asthma

- Identify and treat exacerbation of your Asthma early

DON’TS

- Don’t change or stop medications without consultation with your doctor

- Don’t follow incorrect technique to use of inhalers

- Avoid medications that triggers your Asthma

- Don’t smoke

In conclusion, we need to understand that Asthma cannot be cured, but we can control its symptoms and trigger points by taking necessary preventive measures. It’s also important to work with your doctor to track the signs and symptoms &adjust the treatment as per theexpert’s guidance only.