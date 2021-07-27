Long COVID may qualify as disability under federal law: Biden

Washington: People suffering from serious long-term symptoms of coronavirus disease, also known as Long COVID, may qualify as ‘disablility’ under federal law, US President Joe Biden has said.

Biden on Monday released guidance on federal protections and resources to those suffering from lingering COVID symptoms, such as fatigue or brain fog, which "can sometimes rise to the level of a disability", NBC news reported.

"We're bringing agencies together to make sure Americans with long COVID who have a disability have access to the rights and resources that are due under the disability law, which includes accommodations and services in the workplace and school, and our health care system so they can live their lives in dignity," Biden said.

He was speaking at an event at the White House celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The departments of Health and Human Services, Justice, Education and Labour released guidelines to help individuals experiencing effects of long-term COVID navigate federal benefits, the report said.

However, long COVID does not automatically qualify as a disability.

An "individualised assessment is necessary to determine whether a person's long COVID condition or any of its symptoms substantially limits a major life activity", according to the HHS guidance.

Further, people with long COVID could qualify for "reasonable modifications" at work or in schools, as well as community-based resources that help with medical care and housing, it added.

While most people who have been infected with COVID recover within weeks, some suffer from lingering symptoms. The long-term effects are wide-ranging, including such problems as joint pain, fevers, fatigue, double vision and even hair loss.

Little medical treatment exists for long-haul COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said they are working to better understand the recovery phase of the illness.