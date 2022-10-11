Lumpy skin disease: Can the virus be transferable to humans? Is milk safe to drink?

The rapid spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in several Indian states has alarmed dairy farmers. Cattle and other bovine animals have been affected. Evidence suggests that the virus is not zoonotic and does not spread to humans by consuming meat or milk. Basically, it affects cows and buffalo, though it's possible that the infection in the latter has only been mildly detected.

According to a few researchers, it is spread by ticks, flies, and mosquitoes and occasionally through contaminated water, food, and saliva. The factors determining which cattle develop mild and which develop a severe disease are unknown. The migration of infected animals is one of the major factors that might cause LSD to spread over great distances.

Scientists from all over the country are conducting research to determine whether the lumpy skin virus, which has killed over 65,000 cattle in India, could possibly be transmitted to humans or not. The studies will also determine whether people would contract the disease if you drank milk from affected livestock.

The most effective method of prevention is vaccination, and a live homologous vaccine made from a strain of LSDV that resembles Neethling is advised. However, you shouldn't worry too much because there is currently no evidence to support any cattle-to-human transfer, despite the millions of documented instances of lumpy virus across 18 states in India.