Lung Cancer: Silent Warning Signs and Preventive Measures to Take; Check Doctor's Advice

World Cancer Day: The incidence of Lung Cancer is increasing. In India, both smokers and those who are exposed to passive smoking are more susceptible to developing lung cancer. It might even have an impact on non-smokers. Lung cancer is the most prevalent cancer in men in India, and the majority of patients have a history of smoking. The lining of the lungs suffers damage by smoking. While your body first tries to repair the damage, over time the cells begin to react abnormally, causing the onset of cancer.

The majority of lung cancers do not have any early signs, however some people do. These include things like voice changes, weight loss, chest pain, and persistent coughing. Despite treatment for all stages, the overall 5-year survival rate is 15% in developed countries and only 5% in developing countries.

Dr Kirti Bhushan, Consultant-Surgical Oncology, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim shared his insight on the silent warning signs of lung cancer and how to take preventive measure.

Even in its early stages, lung cancer might have a poor prognosis because of how aggressively it develops physiologically. Key elements in the treatment of lung cancer are prevention, early detection, and timely intervention.

"We should be aware of silent signs and symptoms of Cancer as it may mimic other benign conditions as well," says Dr Kirti.

Lung Cancer: Early warning signs

The most common symptoms are:

- cough

- difficulty in breathing (dyspnoea)

- blood in sputum

"If any of these symptoms persist after taking conservative treatment for more than six weeks, further examination is needed to rule out lung cancer. The majority of cases also involve constitutional symptoms such weight loss, appetite loss, and fatigue, particularly when the disease is locally advanced," remarked Dr Bhushan.

Lung Cancer: Prognosis

When chest nodes expand and grow in size, pressure sensations might result. Chest tightness and swelling of the face and neck can be caused by compression on cardiac veins, particularly the superior vena cava. Lung cancer can cause bone pain if it spreads to the bones, jaundice or abnormal liver function if it spreads to the liver, and headaches if it spreads to the brain.

Lung Cancer: Preventive measures

-Avoid smoking (including passive smoking)

-Avoid alcohol consumption

-Cover yourself when going outdoors to protect from air pollution

-Avoid occupational exposure and radiation exposure.