Lung Health: Essential Test For Smokers To Monitor And Improve Lungs' Fitness

Almost every organ in your body is impacted by tobacco usage. In addition to nicotine, smoking tobacco exposes your body to more than 5,000 chemicals, some of which are carcinogenic (cause cancer). Smoking-related harm can dramatically reduce your longevity. In reality, smoking is currently one of the main avoidable causes of mortality in India.

Effects of Smoking on Lungs

The results of a lung examination show that smoking is bad for the human body as a whole and raises the risk of numerous ailments. Despite being so dangerous, smoking is very addicting because it causes the brain to release the neurotransmitter dopamine. It improves concentration, energises the body, and produces a euphoric mood.



In addition, smoking leads to conditions like cough, cold, and asthma, which are thought to be signs of weak lungs and the early stages of lung cancer.

Tests To Help Assess Lung Health

Certain tests can detect and/or quantify nicotine and its principal breakdown byproduct (metabolite) cotinine in the blood, urine, saliva, or hair.

Dr Kunjal Patel, molecular oncopathologist, Neuberg Centre for Genomic Centre shares with Zee News English the essential tests every smoker must take to ensure proper and functional lung health care.

Comprehensive Evaluation of Lung Function

The first component of the essential test involves a comprehensive evaluation of lung function by PFT and DLCO. This typically includes spirometry, a common lung function test that measures how much air a person can inhale and exhale, as well as the rate at which they can expel air. These measurements, such as forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) and forced vital capacity (FVC), provide valuable insights into the efficiency of lung ventilation and can help detect abnormalities or impaired lung function.

Pulmonary Function Test

A DLCO (Diffusing capacity of the lungs for carbon monoxide) test measures how well oxygen and carbon dioxide are moving between your lungs and your blood. It’s a type of pulmonary function test. It helps your healthcare provider understand how well your lungs are working.

Lung diffusion testing can be used to understand what’s causing certain symptoms such as shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing and assess lung damage.

Lung Scan (HRCT)

Another essential aspect of the test is the assessment of lung health through imaging techniques. High-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scans are commonly used to provide detailed images of the lungs, helping to identify early signs of lung diseases like emphysema, fibrosis, and lung nodules.

Detecting these abnormalities in their early stages can significantly improve treatment outcomes and enhance the chances of successful intervention.

Sputum Analysis

Tests like sputum analysis to evaluate the presence of inflammatory cells or infection can detect abnormal cells, which may indicate early-stage lung cancer or other chronic lung disorders.

In addition to these diagnostic tests, incorporating patient history and risk assessment remains the mainstay for evaluation of lung disease with smoking history.

Gathering information about a person's smoking habits (How much cigarette), exposure to pollutants, and family history of lung diseases helps in building a comprehensive understanding of their lung health risk factors. This data aids healthcare professionals in providing personalized advice and intervention strategies.

Imprtance of Regular Lung Health Checkup

Regular monitoring through this essential test is crucial for smokers to keep track of their lung health. By identifying potential issues early on, individuals can take proactive steps to quit smoking, make lifestyle changes, and seek medical assistance if necessary.

The test empowers smokers with knowledge about their respiratory health, motivating them to take control of their well-being and work towards improving their lung function and overall health.

In conclusion, the essential test for smokers to monitor lung health, enriched with PFT, DLCO, HRCT and genomic insights, offers a promising approach for personalized risk assessment and early detection of lung diseases. This test represents a pivotal step forward in safeguarding the respiratory health of individuals at risk due to smoking.