Manage high cholesterol: Do these 5 yoga asanas to reduce bad cholesterol effectively

Reduce high cholesterol tips: A popular Hindi saying translates to, 'anything in excess is bad', thus an excessive amount of cholesterol can lead to cardiac issues. To maintain appropriate cholesterol levels, it is recommended to lead a healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical activity and healthy dietary intake. Yoga is one such activity which can aid in a healthier lifestyle and help reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood.

The relationship between yoga and cholesterol levels has only been studied in a limited number of studies. The studies that do exist, however, detect a strong connection.

Here are the best most effective 5 yoga asanas which will help you to manage your cholesterol levels in your body and blood.

1. Kapalbhati Pranayam

In order to balance the body's toxins and boost metabolism for weight loss, this yoga technique uses strong breathing. Additionally, it stimulates the organs of the stomach and improves digestion. Constantly doing it also helps to keep you from getting tired.

2. Shalabhasana (Locust pose)

Regular practice can improve liver functionality, reduce extra body fat in the hips, waist, thighs, and abdomen, and lower cholesterol by helping you maintain a healthy weight.

3. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Seated spinal twist)

4. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

This asana increases the function of the liver and kidneys, prevents obesity, burns excess belly fat, and can be particularly effective in lowering blood cholesterol levels.

5. Urdhva Dhanurasana/ Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

This position eases constipation by stimulating the abdominal organs. Moreover, it improves the liver's efficiency, which aids in the elimination of excess cholesterol and fat.

It is recommended that you do not rely entirely on yoga's effects. Do not stop taking your medication without first talking to your doctor. Consider yoga as an additional method for lowering your cholesterol levels.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)