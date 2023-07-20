Men Healthcare: Health Checkups Every Man Need To Take Across The Years, Expert Recommends

Men healthcare: Taking care of your health is essential for enhancing and improving your life. Simple and appropriate steps can help you be proactive and prevent any condition that requires timely intervention & diagnosis.

In an interview with Zee English, Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital shared the essential health tests every man needs depending on their age.

Dr Farah says, "One part of timely intervention and preventive care effort is ensuring that you invest in health checkups to detect health problems early so that it causes minimum disruptions in your life."

It is highly recommended that men in their thirties and forties undergo regular health checkups. This will help them monitor their overall health and flag any significant/ minor health issues that can impact them at a later stage.



cre Trending Stories

While the specific recommendations may vary based on personal and family medical history.

Health Tests For Men Depending On Their Age

Here are some standard health checkups and screenings that are often recommended:

Health Tests men require during your 30s & 40s

1. Blood Pressure Measurement: At this age, managing blood pressure is vital as high blood pressure can increase the risk of heart disease and other health problems. Regular blood pressure checks will go a long way in monitoring and managing any problems related to heart attacks & Hypertension

2. Cholesterol Levels: Testing cholesterol levels can help individuals assess the risk of developing heart disease. A fasting lipid profile can measure total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, which is highly recommended for every person in this age group

3. Blood Glucose Testing: This test screens for Diabetes or pre-Diabetes, which can have long-term health consequences if uncontrolled

4. Body Mass Index (BMI) Measurement: BMI calculation estimates body fat and helps identify whether a person is underweight, average, overweight, or obese. This measurement can indicate the risk of developing weight-related health issues

5. Dental Checkup: Regular dental exams and cleanings are essential for oral health, preventing gum diseases, and detecting oral health concerns

6. Vision and Eye Examination: Eye exams can help detect common vision problems, such as nearsightedness or farsightedness, and screen for eye conditions like Glaucoma

7. Skin Examination: Skin checks can identify unusual moles, lesions, or skin conditions. Monitoring for signs of Skin Cancer or other skin-related issues is essential

8. Testicular Examination: Men should perform regular self-examinations of their testicles to detect any abnormalities, such as lumps or swelling, which may indicate Testicular Cancer

9. Prostate Cancer Screening: The need for Prostate Cancer screening can be discussed with a healthcare provider. It generally involves a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test and a digital rectal examination

10. Immunizations: Ensure that routine vaccinations, such as Influenza, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Pneumococcal vaccines, are current

Health Tests men require during your 40s & 50s

All the health checkups mentioned for the age group 30-40 still apply. Besides these, there are a few screenings that you should add to the list. These include:

1. Colorectal Cancer Screening: This may involve a colonoscopy or stool-based tests to detect abnormalities in the colon and rectum

2. Cardiac Stress Test: This test evaluates heart function and can help assess the risk of heart disease

3. Lung Cancer Screening: Low-dose Computed Tomography (CT) scan may be recommended for individuals with a significant smoking history

Health Tests men require during your 50s & 60s

The timing for screening tests continues to change as you grow older, which means that besides the above ones, it is also essential to test for those below. All the health checkups mentioned for the age groups 30-40 and 41-50 still apply.

1. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening: This ultrasound examination detects abnormal bulging in the large blood vessel (aorta) that supplies blood to the abdomen, pelvis, and legs

2. Bone Density Test: This test assesses bone strength and can help diagnose Osteoporosis or detect the risk of fractures

Health Tests men require after 60 and above

A doctor may order other screening tests based on your overall health to supplement the standard age-based tests. All the health checkups mentioned for the previous age groups still apply.

1. Annual Physical Examination: Regular comprehensive physical examinations are essential to monitor overall health, discuss any concerns, and update vaccinations.

2. Cognitive Screening: Assessments such as the Mini-Mental State Examination (MIMSE) or Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) can evaluate cognitive function and detect early signs of Dementia or cognitive decline.

3. Annual Eye Examination: Regular eye exams become increasingly important to monitor vision changes and detect age-related eye conditions like Cataracts or Macular Degeneration

"Apart from health check-ups maintaining a healthy lifestyle, regular physical activities, and attention to mental well-being plays an important role in well-being," recommends Dr Farah.

Regardless of age, incorporating these elements into daily routines can promote overall health.