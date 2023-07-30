Monsoon Health Tips: Tips To Safeguard Against Hand, Feet And Mouth Disease This Season

During the monsoon season, filthy feet, edoema around the nail folds, and fungul infections are the most prevalent foot issues. Extreme water exposure keeps feet wet and susceptible to infections and fissures.

In conversation with Zee English, Dr Shireen Furtado, Sr. Consultant, Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital shares the signs, symptoms and tips to prevent hand-feet and mouth disease during monsoon.

Monsoon brings with it an array of fungal and viral infections, the hand-foot-mouth disease being one of them. It is a viral infection mostly seen among children up to five years of age, and rarely it is seen among adults. It is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, or coming in contact with infected person, and human feces could be one of the infection carriers.



What is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD)?

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is a contagious condition that is frequently found in children under the age of five but may also affect adults. It is brought on by a collection of viruses and spread through close contact.

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease: Symptoms

Painful sores inside the mouth: Usually on the tongue, but occasionally on the roof. These may begin as pimples that are red or discoloured and develop into blisters over time.

A rash that appears on the palms of the hands and/or soles of the feet and is itchy, blistered, or bumpy Other body areas, such as the knees, elbows, or buttocks, may also experience the development of an itchy, blistery, or bumpy rash. Other signs include-

- Sore throat

- Fever

- Fatigue

- Headache

- Decrease in appetite

Painful rashes on the hands, feet, and mouth (tongue and inside of the cheeks), are the early signs, it is associated with lack of appetite, high fever, cough, cold, vomiting, diarrhea, and sore throat are the other symptoms and are usually seen within 3 – 5 days of getting infected.

Since there is no vaccination for hand-foot-mouth disease, it is crucial to take preventive measures like frequent hand washing and avoiding frequently touching the mouth, eyes, and nose. Ensure to wash your hands after visiting the washrooms.

Tips To Proetect Your Hands, Feet And Mouth During Monsoon

Generally, Hand, foot, and mouth subside on their own within 7 to 10 days’ time, however, to alleviate pain and easy recovery, one can follow the below-mentioned tips:

• Ensure the child is well-hydrated.

• To ensure ulcers are less painful, sip on cold drinks

• Disinfect personal items and clothes

• Avoid sharing personal items

• Avoid eating highly acidic foods and eat foods that are soft to chew

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease: Treatment

Usually, the disease cures within seven to 10 days, but in certain cases, you might need medical intervention. If the symptoms do not subside, do see your doctor who might suggest over-the-counter analgesics, antipyretics, and/or oral anesthetics for oral blisters/ulcers.