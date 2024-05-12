Motherhood is a journey filled with a whirlwind of emotions, and Mother’s Day is a celebration of this beautiful journey. An expecting mother needs to prioritise her physical and mental health to help cope with changes and promote foetal development. Becoming a mother is an important stage in the life of any woman, after which your life changes 360 degrees.

As we celebrate Mother’s Day, let’s recognise and promote the importance of self-care for mothers-to-be as shared by Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-founder, Indira IVF.

1. Participate in light physical activity: It is vital to include light and regular exercises in your daily regime during pregnancy to take care of your physical and mental well-being. Activities like walking, swimming, and prenatal yoga can soothe everyday pregnancy issues such as nausea, and mood swings, improve sleep quality, and help you prepare for labour. Talk to your healthcare provider or an expert about developing an individualised exercise routine that closely addresses your specific needs during pregnancy.

2. Proper hydration and nutrition: Providing your body with all important nutrients like Vitamin A, Calcium, Iron, and Folic acid is key to your baby's healthy development and sustained energy levels. Choose a diet that comprises a lot of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Ensure your body is hydrated by drinking enough water and fruit juice rich in protein. Moreover, snacks that are rich in essential nutrients and proteins can help you fulfil cravings and also guarantee that your body’s demands are met.

3. Avoid harmful substances: Ensuring a safe environment for the baby’s growth and development during pregnancy is critical. Smoking and drinking can cause birth defects and increase the risks of miscarriage. Hence, it is advisable to avoid smoking, and alcohol consumption, and limit caffeine intake to promote a healthy growth environment for your baby.

4. Practice meditation and seek support: Pregnancy brings about intense physical and emotional changes hence, mindfulness practices such as meditation, deep breathing, or gentle yoga can help manage anxiety and promote relaxation. However, this should be done under the supervision of a specialist, especially in cases of high-risk pregnancy. Additionally, it is essential to establish a support group that can help with practical and emotional support for expectant mothers. Such networks provide empathy, and encouragement that can help mothers practice self-care, deal with pregnancy discomforts, and feel more prepared for parenting challenges.

5. Get enough rest: It is common for expecting mothers to experience fatigue, but that could affect physical as well as mental well-being. Fatigue is experienced by most pregnant women and may increase the possibility of premature birth or even postpartum depression. Consequently, make sure you get 7-9 hours of sleep every night so that you don’t experience exhaustion. Relax by pampering yourself and indulge in activities that bring you joy and comfort.