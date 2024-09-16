MPox Guidelines For Pregnant Women: Symptoms of Monkeypox, Preventive Measures For Expecting Moms

With the World Health Organization declaring monkeypox or MPox Public Health Emergency of International Concern, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on Monday issued an advisory to states and union territories regarding the precautionary actions. Doctors said that precautions need to be taken and among others, pregnant women need to exercise an added dose of caution. Dr Rekha Sukala, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore, says, "Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has become a growing public health concern in India, particularly for pregnant women, who face distinct challenges in protecting their health and that of their unborn child."

MPox: Challenges For Pregnant Women

MPox is mostly prevalent in the African continent, says Dr Rekha Sukala. "The virus, which can lead to symptoms like fever, rash, and, in some cases, severe complications, requires increased caution during pregnancy. Pregnant women should take additional steps to reduce the risk of infection, such as avoiding contact with infected individuals, practising strict hygiene measures, and staying updated on the latest health advisories. Prompt medical consultation if symptoms appear and adherence to public health guidelines are critical in safeguarding both maternal and fetal well-being against this emerging threat," adds Dr Sukala.

Monkeypox: Symptoms of Mpox

The symptoms of Mpox, says Dr Sukala, include:

• Fever

• Headache

• Muscle aches

• Swollen lymph nodes

• Exhaustion

• Rash (typically starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body). The rash progresses through various stages, turning into fluid-filled blisters that eventually crust over and fall off.

Monkeypox: How Is Mpox Transmitted?

Dr Sukala mentions how Mpox spreads; some of the common ways include:

• Direct contact with the skin lesions, body fluids, or respiratory droplets of an infected person

• Contact with contaminated objects such as bedding, towels, or clothing

• In rare cases, from animals to humans through bites or direct contact with an infected animal

Dr Sukala further says that for pregnant women, there's an additional concern: The virus can cross the placenta, which may lead to complications for the unborn baby.

Monkeypox Risk For Pregnant Women

Pregnant women may be more vulnerable to complications due to the changes in their immune systems. Dr Sukala lists the potential risks:

• Severe illness

• Preterm birth

• Fetal infection, which can lead to congenital Mpox

MPox: Preventive Measures For Pregnant Women

1. Avoid Contact with Infected Individuals: Avoid people with confirmed or suspected Mpox.

2. Practice Good Hygiene: Wash hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

3. Avoid Sharing Personal Items: Do not share bedding, towels, or other personal items with others.

4. Vaccination: Pregnant women should discuss vaccination with their doctor, especially if they are in a high-risk area or exposed to Mpox. While vaccination during pregnancy is typically safe, the decision should be individualized based on risk factors.

MPox Prevention: Stay Informed

Although Mpox presents a concern for pregnant women, being informed and taking preventive steps can greatly minimise the risks, says Dr Sukala. "Staying updated on the latest health advisories, practising good hygiene, and avoiding contact with infected individuals are key measures for protection. If any symptoms arise or there is potential exposure to the virus, seeking immediate consultation with a healthcare provider is essential to ensure the safety of both mother and baby. Proactive awareness and timely medical care play a crucial role in reducing complications associated with Mpox during pregnancy," says Dr Rekha Sukala.