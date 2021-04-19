Myth busting: Turmeric can prevent COVID-19

New Delhi: With an alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India, there is also a rampant surge in misinformation regarding the disease and its treatment, especially through WhatsApp groups.

One such medicine for COVID-19 propagated by them and even some media outlets is raw turmeric.

According to a study published by Journal of General Virology, it is found that Curcumin, a compound which is found in turmeric, has a significant inhibitory effect on Transmissible gastroenteritis virus (TGEV).

However, despite turmeric antiviral properties there is no proof that its consumption will protect you from contracting novel Coronavirus. It is good to eat healthy food to build your immunity against the virus but nevertheless you can contract the disease.

So, you can consume turmeric for its antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antioxidants, and anti-bacterial properties but this does not guarantee immunity against Sars-Cov-2 virus.

Practice social distancing, always wear a mask when out in public and get vaccinated to prevent yourself from catching COVID-19.