Narendra Modi turns 72: Five healthy lifestyle habits that Prime Minister swears by

Job stress can be difficult, so what about the toughest jobs in the world? Being the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy is no cakewalk, especially when you have been doing it for more than eight years. As Narendra Modi turns 72 today (September 17, 2022), we take a look at his healthy habits that help him stay physically and mentally fit for a job that's challenging as none other!

Yoga is key

PM Modi has always sworn by the power of yoga. While accepting that people might have different ways to stay fit, the PM has always said that he has greatly benefitted from yoga. In a tweet in March 2020 - at a time when the enormity of the Covid pandemic was just hitting the world - the PM had said, "Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial."

I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020



The PM had also said, "Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week".

Whenever I get time, I practice Yoga Nidra once or twice a week.



It furthers overall well-being, relaxes the mind, reduces stress and anxiety. You will find many videos of Yoga Nidra on the net. I’m sharing a video each in English and Hindi. https://t.co/oLCz3Idnro — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Swears by Ayurveda

PM Modi has also been a strong proponent of Ayurveda and had said that after yoga, the world will accept India's age-old Ayurveda principles soon. PM Modi has said that the youth will have to take the lead in explaining it to countries scientifically.

I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others.



Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness. pic.twitter.com/fZCPFJtwi0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

Relies on age-old home remedies for common ailments

In an interview, PM revealed that he treats his cold by drinking hot water and observing a fast as well. Besides, PM Modi has always encouraged the countrymen to rely on time-tested home readies for treating common ailments.

His morning exercise

PM Modi has said that he does breathing exercises and also walks on a track that's inspired by 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, and Aakash. He had tweeted a video of his morning regime. " Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises," he had tweeted in 2018.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

A healthy breakfast

PM Modi begins his day with a healthy breakfast which includes mostly poha and ginger tea. PM Modi is a strict vegetarian, so his diet includes fruits and vegetables. He is also very fond of traditional South Indian and Gujarati dishes and relishes them whenever he gets an opportunity.