National Dentist Day 2024: 7 Dental Care Tips To Follow For Healthy Teeth And Good Oral Hygiene

National Dentist’s Day, observed annually on 6 March, honours dentists and their significant contributions to promoting good oral health and preventing oral diseases. This day serves as a reminder to prioritize our oral health and schedule regular checkups with a dentist. Celebrated for years, it has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of oral health and hygiene.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), "Oral health refers to the condition of the mouth, teeth, and surrounding structures that allows individuals to perform basic functions like eating, breathing, and speaking. It also includes psychosocial aspects such as self-esteem, overall well-being, and the ability to socialize and work comfortably, without experiencing pain, discomfort, or embarrassment."

Dr Renju Jose, Head of the Department and Professor, Department of Oral Medicine, and Radiology at Amrita Hospital, shares, "The mouth is the reflection of the body, making it crucial to take care of it. Gingiva or the gums hug the teeth, giving them support and nutrition. To maintain the health of the gums and teeth, proper dental hygiene is required."

Dental Care Tips To Follow For Healthy Teeth

Maintaining proper dental care is essential for overall health and well-being. Here are seven simple tips to keep your teeth healthy and maintain good oral hygiene:

1. Brush Twice Daily: Brush your teeth at least twice a day using fluoride toothpaste. Brushing helps remove plaque, which can lead to tooth decay and gum disease.

2. Floss Regularly: Flossing is crucial for removing food particles and plaque from between your teeth and along the gumline. It helps prevent cavities and gum disease.

3. Use Mouthwash: Mouthwash helps reduce plaque and prevents gum disease. Use a fluoride or antibacterial mouthwash for better oral hygiene.

4. Eat a Balanced Diet: A diet rich in vitamins and minerals, especially calcium, is essential for strong teeth and gums. Avoid sugary and acidic foods, as they can contribute to tooth decay.

5. Limit Sugary and Acidic Foods: Sugary and acidic foods can erode tooth enamel, leading to cavities. Limit your intake of these foods and brush your teeth afterwards.

6. Visit Your Dentist Regularly: Regular dental check-ups are crucial for maintaining good oral health. Your dentist can detect early signs of dental issues and provide treatment before they worsen.

7. Avoid Tobacco Products: Tobacco products, including cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, can cause gum disease and oral cancer. Avoiding these products can improve your oral health.