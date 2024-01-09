trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707765
Natural Vs Chemical: Can Natural Ingredients Enhance Oral Health? Dentist Shares Dental Care Tips

In the quest for optimal oral health, an intriguing debate has emerged the comparison between natural and chemical ingredients. Here is a in-depth guide for your best oral care.

Written By Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Among the heightened awareness about oral well-being, our choices in dental care are crucial, often influenced by lifestyle habits. India, with its rich heritage, offers a treasure trove of natural oral care practices, such as the use of bentonite clay, a key ingredient in the innovative Bentodent toothpaste. However, the modern era also presents a plethora of scientifically developed chemical solutions that target specific dental issues.

In an exclusive interaction with Zee News English, Dr. Neha Chhabra, Dentist and Co-founder of Bentodent shares how to better your oral health with simple dental tips as part of your daily dental care.

The pivotal question that arises is whether natural ingredients can truly enhance oral health, or are chemical components essential for a brighter smile? Dr. Neha Chhabra, emphasizes the importance of balance, stating that “both natural and chemical ingredients have their advantages and drawbacks. The choice depends on personal needs and preferences.”

To facilitate informed decisions regarding oral care products, Dr. Chhabra provides a comprehensive breakdown of the pros and cons associated with both natural and chemical ingredients.

Dr Chhabra says, "Natural ingredients, such as those found in some toothpastes, have their merits. They are gentle on teeth, possess natural antibacterial properties, offer soothing effects, are eco-friendly, and rich in antioxidants. For example, bentonite clay, historically known for its purifying properties, stands out as an effective natural ingredient with a long-standing reputation. However, it is important to note that these natural ingredients may have limited research and variable effectiveness."

"On the other hand, chemical ingredients come with their own set of advantages. They are clinically validated, ensuring targeted effectiveness and consistent results. Additionally, products with chemical components tend to have a longer shelf life. Despite these benefits, potential drawbacks include the risk of irritation, environmental concerns, and long-term health effects", adds Chhabra.

Dr. Chhabra recommends a balanced approach, suggesting, “For a vibrant and healthy smile, consult your dentist for personalized advice. Opt for evidence-based products and consider starting with gentle natural options like Bentodent. Remember, consistent oral hygiene practices, including brushing, flossing, and regular dental checkups, are key.”

By blending the best of both natural and chemical elements, individuals can enhance their oral health routine, unlocking the secret to a truly joyful smile. Bentodent, with its natural bentonite clay base, exemplifies how traditional practices can be adapted to modern needs. To find the perfect balance for your oral health, explore natural options and maintain an open dialogue with dental professionals. After all, a radiant smile is not just about the products you choose but also the thoughtful balance you strike in your oral care regimen.

