New Covid-19 Variant: What We Know About EG.5 Or 'Eris' - Symptoms, Precautions And More

The World Health Organization has identified a new strain of Covid-19 as a noteworthy variation, despite the little risk it has posed so far to the general public's health. The EG.5 variant, which is more prevalent globally, is connected to the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.9.2, shares Dr Vidya S Nair, Senior Consultant & HOD- Pulmonology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad. "Despite EG.5's higher prevalence, growth advantage, and immune escape traits, no changes in disease severity have been noted yet," Dr Nair says. EG.5 is also informally known as Eris, nicknamed after the Greek goddess of strife and discord.

Eg.5 Variant Of Coronavirus: Expert Shares Key Points

Dr Vidya S Nair lists the following points:

1. As per the availability of suggested data, there is currently no reason to believe that this wave will be worse than past waves this year, but it will likely result in a wave of more cases and all the complications that brings, including Long Covid.

2. Since vaccination is still the strongest defense against upcoming Covid-19 waves, it is crucial that everyone get all of the doses for which they are qualified as soon as possible. In India, the presence of herd immunity also is going to be an added advantage as we have seen multiple waves of the Omicron variant.

3. Long-term illness in anyone who has the infection is always a concern, as is severe disease in older adults and people with underlying problems. Therefore, every precaution should be taken (including avoiding crowded areas, wearing appropriate masks, cleaning hands, etc).

4. Symptoms of this illness are varied, starting from flu-like symptoms with fever mostly, however in high-risk populations, the incidence of viral pneumonia is higher and would need hospitalisation.