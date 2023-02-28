Newborn Care Tips: 7 Things You Should Not Do When You Have An Infant

A newborn is a term used to describe an infant who is in the first 28 days of life after birth. This is a critical period of development as the newborn adjusts to life outside the womb and learns to adapt to the world. During this time, the newborn undergoes many physiological changes, including changes in breathing, circulation, and digestion. The newborn also develops important abilities such as sucking, swallowing, and rooting reflexes, which help with feeding and bonding with caregivers.

Newborns require constant attention and care, including frequent feeding, diaper changes, and monitoring for signs of illness. They also need plenty of sleep and a safe environment to grow and develop. Caregivers can support a newborn's development by providing skin-to-skin contact, talking and singing to them, and engaging in gentle movements such as rocking and swaying.

It's important to note that newborns can be vulnerable to certain health risks, such as infections, jaundice, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Therefore, it's essential for caregivers to work closely with healthcare providers to ensure the newborn receives proper medical care and monitoring during this critical period.

7 things you should not do to a newborn baby:

1. Shake the baby: Shaking a baby, even just a little, can cause serious brain damage and even death. Avoid shaking the baby out of frustration or to play roughly.

2. Smoke around the baby: Secondhand smoke can increase the risk of respiratory infections, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), and other health problems in babies. Keep the baby away from smokers and ensure that the environment they are in is smoke-free.

3. Overheat the baby: Babies are unable to regulate their body temperature as well as adults. Overheating can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other health problems. Avoid wrapping the baby in too many layers, especially in warm weather.

4. Place the baby on their stomach to sleep: Placing a newborn on their stomach to sleep can increase the risk of SIDS. It's recommended to place the baby on their back to sleep, on a firm, flat surface, without any soft objects or loose bedding.

5. Give the baby water or other fluids: Newborns get all the hydration they need from breast milk or formula. Giving the baby water or other fluids can interfere with their electrolyte balance and cause harm.

6. Leave the baby alone with pets or young siblings: While pets and siblings can be great companions for a baby, it's important to supervise their interactions closely. Pets may unintentionally harm the baby, and young siblings may not understand how to handle the baby gently.

7. Delay medical care: If you notice any signs of illness or abnormal behavior in your baby, don't delay seeking medical care. Delaying medical care can lead to serious health problems or even death in some cases. It's important to trust your instincts and seek medical attention as soon as possible.