Not Getting Enough Sleep? Your Kidney Health Might Be At Risk! Expert Shares Facts

Life is moving faster than it has in the twenty-first century. We have less and less time for relaxation because of our jobs, deadlines, and the ubiquitous technology that permeates every part of our lives. While food and exercise receive a lot of attention when it comes to general health, and rightfully so, the importance of getting a good night's sleep is frequently overlooked.

Dr Pradnya Harshe, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara shares, "When you don't sleep regularly, it can mess with your body's natural 24-hour cycle called the circadian rhythm. This rhythm controls a lot of things in your body, including how your kidneys work. Your kidneys usually work best during the day, but if you don't sleep regularly, this can get thrown off. This can make your kidneys less efficient."

Impact of Irregular Sleep Patterns on Kidney

It is not just about feeling groggy in the morning, lack of quality can profoundly impact your overall health. Poor sleep sets off a chain reaction of negative effects from weakened immune systems to increased stress levels, says Dr Prashant Makhija, Neurologist at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central.

"Your body's timekeeping system (called your internal clock) is located in your kidneys and helps control important functions like how much salt your body reabsorbs and excretes, as well as your blood pressure. When your sleep is messed up, it can mess up this internal clock, which can lead to problems with your kidneys' metabolism and filtration. This can make you more likely to develop high blood pressure, a major risk factor for kidney disease", highlights Dr Pradnya.

"Kidney health may be damaged by poor sleep habits. They disrupt the body's normal circadian rhythm, which may result in renal issues and difficulties controlling blood pressure. However, you may reduce your risk of kidney disease and maintain the health of your kidneys by obtaining adequate sleep and maintaining a regular sleep routine," points out Dr Pradnya.

Tips to Keep Your Kidney Healthy

The good news is that you can protect your health by taking easy steps that improve the quality of your sleep and keep your kidneys healthy. Dr Pradnya lists the following ways you can prevent your kidney health from deteriorating:

- To protect your kidneys and keep them healthy, it's important to get enough sleep every night.

- Try to stick to a regular sleep schedule and aim for 7-9 hours of high-quality sleep each night.

- To help you fall asleep more easily, try doing something relaxing before bed, like reading or taking a warm bath.

- Make sure your bedroom is dark, quiet, and cool to create the best environment for sleep.

These steps can help keep your body's internal clock on track and support healthy kidney function.