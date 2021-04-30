Now you can talk to a psychologist online - How & Where?

The pandemic has brought us a lot of problems, deteriorating mental health is one of the major ones amongst them. India has seen a 67% Increase in Reports of Suicidal Behaviour & increased strain in interpersonal relationships in the last year according to a study at ijhms ( https://doi.org/10.1186/s13033-020-00422-2 ). On the other hand, it is beautiful to see what some hard-working and dedicated mental health professionals have done to help the mental health of individuals across the country.

In the past year, we have a lot of platforms that have come forward to offer psychological help online. Online psychological help can prove to be a boon for us due to accessibility but also pose a challenge for ethical and confidential reasons.

In this article, we have mentioned a few platforms that follow scientific evidence-based practices which will enable you to avail online counselling services.

Where to find an ethical psychologist that works online?

Before deciding on any psychologist, you need to make sure they have a minimum qualification of Master’s degree in counselling psychology from a UGC recognised university. We have listed a few leading mental health platforms in India that offer services online.

Mind Voyage

Mind Voyage is at the Forefront of providing online psychological Services. In contrast to the corporate companies providing online therapy, they handle very few clients ensuring that ethics & confidentiality are maintained. All counsellors have a minimum experience of 4 years & a master’s degree from a reputed university. The founder, Rasika Karkare is said to be a pioneer in online mental health solutions for India & uses a customised approach for every unique client.

Issues they deal with: Couple/ relationship issues, family related concerns, Mild to moderate depression, Stress & anxiety, work-related difficulties, etc.

Fortis Health Care

Being a reputed Hospital, Fortis maintains its standards & ensures that your mental health is in safe hands. You can find a psychologist on their website & take online counselling here. They also provide psychiatrists in case you have a severe case of depression or are in need of medication.



How does online counselling work?

Online Counselling can be held through a phone call or a video call. Platforms such as Skype, Zoom, and Google Meet are used in order to connect with the psychologist. Some apps also offer their own video chat service, but this has not been so successful in India until now.

Amongst the options available for taking your therapy session online, it is highly recommended to go with video calls as the therapist can see your body language. If you are not comfortable doing a video call, an audio call can also be done. But, chats are not recommended for taking a professional counselling session online as it’s difficult for the therapist to connect with you at a deeper level.

The beautiful thing about any of the above options is that you get to do it from the comfort and safety of your own home. You need not endanger yourself in the pandemic.

How much does it cost?

A good psychologist with experience of at least 3 years will charge you anywhere from 800-2500 for an hour. It takes at least 5-6 sessions to see any progress for an individual, and hence 4000-7500 is the budget you should have in mind for therapy. It’s a worthy investment you’ll be doing for yourself.

(This is a Brand Desk content)