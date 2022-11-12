Olive oil or coconut oil - Which is better cooking oil good for heart? Know which one you should pick

While we pay a lot of attention to our diet when it comes to health and nutrition, it is important to note that the oil that is being used to cook also holds immense significance. This is especially true in the Indian context because most of our food is cooked in oil - the Indian diet has very little in terms of dry food. According to experts, replacing bad fats (saturated and trans fats) with healthier fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated) is good for one's heart health. So while many Indian households, especially in south India, use coconut oil, the question remains how healthy is it when it comes to heart health? Also, how does it stack up to olive oil? Let's find out.

Benefits of olive oil

Olive oil is one of the healthiest forms of cooking oil. Oleic acid and antioxidants found in olive oil can help reduce inflammation and this could be the primary cause of olive oil's health advantages. According to studies, taking 1 1/2 tablespoons of oleic acid-rich oils, such as olive oil, may lower the risk of coronary heart disease as long as they take the place of foods high in saturated fat and do not result in an increase in daily caloric intake. Olive oil is also believed to have other health benefits, including reducing the risk of certain cancers and helping in fighting blood sugar and obesity, among others.

Benefits of coconut oil

Coconut oil is not without its health benefits. Containing natural saturated fats, coconut oil is believed to increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels in your body. So according to some experts, by increasing good cholesterol, coconut oil provides a boost to heart health. It is known to aid in reducing hunger and helping in weight loss. However, excessive consumption of coconut oil can lead to certain adverse side effects.

Olive oil Vs coconut oil: Which one to pick?

While each oil has its own health benefits, when pitted against each other, olive oil edges out coconut oil, especially when it comes to heart health. Coconut oil contains a high amount of saturated fat and this can prove to be its biggest disadvantage. Olive oil lowers LDL (bad cholesterol) and has been consistently proven to be one of the healthiest cooking oils. Experts also point out that as compared to olive oil, one tablespoon of coconut oil contains about six times as much saturated fat, thus making olive oil the clear winner.

