PCOS Diet: 5 Food Habits That Can Help Manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Polycystic ovarian syndrome, often known as PCOS, is a hormonal disorder that affects women of reproductive age. It can result in a variety of symptoms, including irregular or skipped periods, excessive hair growth, infertility, mood changes, and weight gain. Additionally, women with PCOS may have trouble falling asleep or have poorer-quality sleep.

In order to properly treat the symptoms of PCOS, nutrition is a crucial component of PCOS management.

In an interview with Zee English, Ms Sujata Pawar, Co-founder, and CEO at Avni- A feminine Hygiene & Menstrual Healthcare Startup shares the food habits can help manage your PCOS with diet.



"Many women of reproductive age experience the hormonal disease known as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)," says Ms Sujata.

Although there is no known cure for PCOS, various lifestyle modifications, especially dietary adjustments, can greatly reduce symptoms and enhance general wellbeing.

Here are some ways that a person with PCOS can benefit from healthy eating habits:

Balancing blood sugar levels

Insulin resistance is common in people with PCOS, which can cause elevated blood sugar levels and weight gain. It may be advantageous to adopt a diet that encourages stable blood sugar levels.

Instead of consuming simple sugars and refined carbs, concentrate on ingesting complex carbohydrates (such as those found in whole grains, legumes, and vegetables).

Keeping blood sugar levels in check helps the body produce less insulin. A hallmark of PCOS, high insulin levels might encourage the ovaries to create more androgens like testosterone. A more balanced hormone profile and decreased testosterone production can result from lowering insulin resistance.

Mindful eating and portion control

Protein is crucial for supporting muscular growth and preserving a healthy metabolism. Lean protein choices, such as poultry, fish, tofu, and beans, might make you feel satiated for longer and less inclined to go for harmful snacks. According to some studies, increasing protein intake, particularly from plant-based sources, may help lower triglyceride levels and raise HDL cholesterol levels, both of which are favourable for cardiovascular health.

Including anti-inflammatory foods

Numerous health conditions, including PCOS, are correlated with chronic inflammation. Antioxidant-rich foods like berries, leafy greens, and turmeric can reduce inflammation and lessen PCOS symptoms. Cellular damage can result from oxidative stress brought on by inflammatory processes. Anti-inflammatory foods can assist in scavenging free radicals and lowering oxidative stress because they are frequently high in antioxidants.

Staying hydrated

Water consumption is important for overall health and can help regulate hunger and promote metabolism. Water aids in the body's removal of waste products and toxins and is essential for kidney health.

Staying hydrated helps your body's natural detoxification processes, which is good for PCOS sufferers who could be more prone to hormone abnormalities. For a metabolism to work correctly, hydration is crucial. A healthy metabolic rate is necessary for energy expenditure and keeping a healthy weight, so drinking enough water can help you keep it there.

Managing carb intake

A low- or moderate-carb diet may be helpful for certain PCOS sufferers in controlling their weight and insulin resistance. To choose the best course of action for your particular circumstances, you must consult a qualified dietitian or a healthcare professional.

Low- or moderate-carb diets can assist some PCOS women manage their insulin resistance and encourage weight loss. However, the ideal strategy may differ for each person, therefore it's crucial to collaborate with a healthcare professional or a qualified dietitian to identify the optimal nutritional plan for your unique requirements.

It's crucial to keep in mind that each woman with PCOS is unique, so what works for one person might not work for another. You can create a customised eating strategy that meets your needs and aids in managing your unique symptoms by speaking with a healthcare professional or a qualified dietitian who specialises in PCOS.

"In addition, lifestyle variables including consistent exercise, stress management, and adequate sleep are important for controlling PCOS symptoms and inflammation," concludes Ms Sujata Pawar.

As always, it's advised to work with a qualified dietitian or a healthcare professional to create a custom nutrition plan suited to your needs and health situation.