Will Your Premature Baby Face Health Problems? Expert Busts 5 Common Myths

When a child is born before the 37th week of pregnancy, they are referred to as premature babies. Since they didn't have enough time to grow and develop as much as they should have before birth, premature babies often have some health issues and might require extra care. However, most preemies - with special care - grow up to have a "normal", healthy life but as Dr Srujan Topale, Consultant - Pediatrician, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, points out, several myths abound when it comes to premature kids. It's also necessary to be aware of the possible health complications and take the right steps.

Premature Kids: Are They Prone To Health Issues?

"According to the National Institute of Health, around 12% of babies born in India are premature, commonly referred to as preterm births. This is a rising concern in the Indian population and requires public health awareness to improve maternal and newborn treatment to avoid premature death in the country," shares Dr Topale. Dr Topale says that premature births can lead to persistent medical issues such as premature growth, cognitive decline, vision or hearing abnormalities, and an increased chance of chronic illnesses in later life. He adds, "Premature babies can greatly benefit from early identification, timely treatments, and access to early intervention programmes in terms of their long-term results."

The doctor says that due to their early birth, premature newborns, commonly referred to as preemies, can face certain medical issues. "Regrettably, parents as well as other carers can misunderstand their condition and become excessively nervous as a result," he says, adding that it is essential to debunk myths about premature babies.



Debunking Myths About Preterm Babies

Dr Topale busts the following myths about preemies or premature babies.

1. Myth: Premature birth mothers could have avoided premature births

Fact: According to the World Health Organisation, about half of all premature births are due to unknown causes. This is the actual situation. After giving birth prematurely, parents of preemies often feel a tremendous deal of guilt and spend a lot of time criticising themselves for failing their children and failing to provide for them.

2. Myth: Serious long-term health issues are expected for premature babies

Fact: Although having a premature birth can raise the likelihood of developing certain health problems, many preemies go on to lead healthy lives. Neonatal care and medical advances in technology have greatly improved the outcomes for preterm babies. Most preemies can flourish and lead normal lives if they receive the right care and support.

3. Myth: All premature babies will be severely disabled

Fact: Not all premature babies will suffer from severe disabilities, but they are more likely to have certain medical conditions and developmental issues. In India, many premature babies can live healthy lives if they receive the right medical treatment, early intervention services, and caring attention.

4. Myth: Maternal choices regarding lifestyle are the only factors contributing to premature birth



Fact: Preterm birth can be caused by lifestyle factors including smoking, drug misuse, and poor nutrition, but in countries like India, a few other variables, such as socioeconomic situations and inadequate healthcare, are more important.

5. Myth: Premature babies will suffer from brain damage or learning difficulties

Fact: While learning problems or cognitive deficits are possible in certain premature babies, they are not a given in all preemies. Developmental delays can be less likely with the support of supportive surroundings, specialised schooling, and early intervention programs. Many preterm babies grow up to be successful academic and professional adults with no discernible cognitive deficits.

"To debunk myths and give proper assistance and care, it is important to comprehend the facts regarding premature babies and their health issues. By dispelling these myths, we can foster more compassion and understanding for parents of premature infants and make sure they get the help they require for their growth," says Dr Srujan Topale.