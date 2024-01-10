Preventing Pancreatitis: 5 Ways To Keep Your Pancreas Healthy

The pancreas, a vital organ nestled behind the stomach, plays a crucial role in digestion and blood sugar regulation. Pancreatitis, inflammation of the pancreas, can disrupt these functions, leading to severe health issues. Adopting a proactive approach to pancreatic health is essential for overall well-being.

Pancreas is a crucial organ in both the endocrine and digestive systems. Located behind the stomach in the abdomen, it produces enzymes that aid in breaking down food, particularly proteins, and manufactures insulin to regulate blood sugar.

In an interaction with Zee News English, Dr Uddhavesh Paithankar, Consultant- Gastroenterologist, Manipal Hospital Gurugram talks about simple ways to keep your pancreas healthy.

Dr Uddhavesh says, "Pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas becomes inflamed and red. This condition can be short-term (acute) or persistent (chronic). The primary symptom is abdominal pain, and the two most common reasons are drinking alcohol and having gallstones."

Here are 5 simple ways you can keep your pancreas healthy:

1. Give up your belly bulge: Extra fat, especially those tricky triglycerides (types of fat in your blood), can upset your pancreas. So, watch your weight by eating good foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Stop drinking sugary drinks and eating greasy snacks, because even a little weight loss can help you feel much better.

2. Take a fibre-rich diet. Imagine fibre as a gut-cleaning superhero. It removes harmful things like cholesterol and bile, which can upset your pancreas. Eat lots of foods rich in fibre, such as beans, lentils, fruits, and vegetables, plus whole grains. Try to eat 25–35 grammes of fibre every day and remember to drink water so things can move easily.

3. Avoid alcohol: Since one of the most common reasons to get pancreatitis is because of excess alcohol consumption, it is important to refrain from it as much as possible. Overconsumption can lead to inflammation and harm your pancreas. Therefore, it is important to avoid alcohol, or if you are consuming it, drink within your limits.

4. Quit smoking. Smoking is bad for your pancreas in two ways. It affects how it functions and makes recovery difficult if it becomes upset. Stopping is the best thing you can do for your whole body, including your pancreas. Don't try to quit by yourself. Get help and use tools that make quitting simpler.

5. Keep checking for other illnesses. Some health problems, like diabetes, high blood pressure, and even gallstones, can increase your chances of getting pancreatitis. In some cases of acute pancreatitis, minimally invasive procedures like endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) might be necessary.

Consult your doctor to take care of these health issues by using medicine, good habits, and regular visits.