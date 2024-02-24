Prostate Cancer: 7 Early Warning Signs You Must Not Overlook, Expert Shares All

Prostate cancer, one of the most common cancers among men, often presents early warning signs that shouldn't be ignored. These include blood in the urine or semen, persistent pain in the hips, back, or chest, and erectile dysfunction. Pressure on the rectum from an enlarged prostate can cause constipation. Other symptoms include easy fatiguability, unexplained weight loss, and decreased appetite. Recognizing these signs is crucial for early diagnosis and treatment. Consulting with a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and monitoring is recommended, especially for men over 50 or those with a family history of prostate cancer.

The prostate gland is a walnut-shaped gland situated just below the urinary bladder. When the gland enlarges in size, it produces symptoms like the urgency of urination, Nocturia (getting up at night more than two times to pass urine), decreased flow, straining to pass urine and incomplete evacuation of the bladder.

According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with a possibility of prostate cancer. Unfortunately, the majority of signs and symptoms described above remain the same for Benign Enlargement of prostate (BPH) or prostate cancer. The risk of developing Prostate Cancer increases after the age of 65 years, but it can also occur in younger age groups, and these forms of cancer are more aggressive.

However, there are many signs and symptoms of Prostate enlargement which are very specific to Prostate Cancer, Dr Anand Utture, Consultant Urologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim shares symptoms you should not ignore.

Prostate Cancer: Warning Symptoms

- Blood in the urine or semen

- Pain and soreness in the hips, back, chest, or other bones

- Erectile Dysfunction in men

- Enlarged Prostate Gland causing pressure on the rectum, leading to constipation

- Easy fatiguability

- Loss of weight

- Decreased appetite

"While the chance of Prostate Cancer increases in men after the age of 65 years. the prevalence of Cancer is higher in men with 1st-degree relatives, like a father or brother having Cancer. So, if one falls into any of these symptoms, they must visit a Urologist. A Urologist can diagnose Prostate Cancer with simple tests like Per Rectal Finger Test Examination (DRC), blood PSA levels, Multiparametric Prostate MRI and Prostatic Biopsy," says Dr Anand.

Dr Anand concludes, "If prostate cancer is diagnosed before it has spread to other parts of the body, more than 97 per cent patients will live more than five years. So, though the Prostate is a small gland, early diagnosis and treatment of Prostate Cancer can help maintain a healthy lifestyle in a big way."