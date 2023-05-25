topStoriesenglish2613452
NewsHealth
BLOOD PRESSURE

Researchers Suggest Diet May Improve Blood Pressure, Sugar Levels: Study

The study reveals adults with hypertension, prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, and who are overweight, a VLC diet demonstrated greater improvements in blood pressure, glycemic control, and weight as compared to a DASH diet.

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:56 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Researchers Suggest Diet May Improve Blood Pressure, Sugar Levels: Study

According to a study, adults who are overweight or obese and have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes are at a higher risk of developing severe health issues. Experts disagree on the best dietary regimens and supportive measures to suggest, though. The study was published in the journal 'The Annals of Family Medicine.' In these findings, researchers used a 2 x 2 diet-by-support factorial design to randomise 94 adults with the aforementioned conditions, contrasting a very low-carbohydrate (VLC) or ketogenic diet with a Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. 

They also determined the outcomes of interventions that included and excluded additional support practices like mindful eating, effective emotion regulation, social support, and cooking instruction.

Using intent-to-treat analyses, the VLC diet led to greater improvement in estimated mean systolic blood pressure (SBP; -9.8 mmHg vs. -5.2 mmHg, P =.046), greater improvement in glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c; -.4 percent vs. -.1 percent, P = 0.034), and greater improvement in weight (-19.14 lbs vs. -10.33 lbs, P = 0.0003), compared to the DASH diet. 

Also read: World Thyroid Day 2023: Expert Explains Common Symptoms And Tests To Diagnose Thyroid Diseases

The addition of extra support did not have a statistically significant effect on outcomes. For adults with hypertension, prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, and who are overweight or obese, a VLC diet demonstrated greater improvements in systolic blood pressure, glycemic control, and weight over a four-month period compared to a DASH diet.

What We Know: Nearly half (47 percent) of adults in the United States have hypertension and about half have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Approximately 42 percent of adults in the United States are also obese. These conditions can trigger stroke, end-stage renal disease, myocardial infarction and premature death. While first-line treatment for these individuals should be a diet and lifestyle intervention, experts disagree about which diet should be recommended.

What This Study Adds: For adults who are overweight or obese, have hypertension, as well as prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, a very low carbohydrate diet demonstrated greater improvements in systolic blood pressure, glycemic control, and weight over a four-month period compared to a DASH diet. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818