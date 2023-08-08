trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646362
NewsHealth
ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE

Rising Air Pollution Causing Spike In Antibiotic Resistant Infections: Lancet Study

The association has strengthened over time, with changes in PM2.5 levels leading to larger increases in antibiotic resistance in more recent years, says study

Last Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 04:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The highest levels of antibiotic resistance are found in North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia
  • Levels of antibiotic resistance in Europe and North America are low
  • China and India are thought to be the countries where changes in PM2.5 have the greatest impact on premature death toll from antibiotic resistance

Trending Photos

Rising Air Pollution Causing Spike In Antibiotic Resistant Infections: Lancet Study Pic: Pexels (representational purposes)

Curbing levels of harmful air pollution could help reduce antibiotic resistance, and related deaths, according to the first in-depth global analysis of the possible links between the two, published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. The findings indicate antibiotic resistance increases with particulate matter (PM2.5) -- made up of particles 30 times smaller than the width of a human hair. With every 1 per cent rise in air pollution linked with increases in antibiotic resistance of between 0.5 and 1.9 per cent, depending on the pathogen.

The association has strengthened over time, with changes in PM2.5 levels leading to larger increases in antibiotic resistance in more recent years. "Antibiotic resistance and air pollution are each in their own right among the greatest threats to global health," said lead author Professor Hong Chen, of Zhejiang University, China.

"Until now, we didn't have a clear picture of the possible links between the two, but this work suggests the benefits of controlling air pollution could be two-fold: Not only will it reduce the harmful effects of poor air quality, it could also play a major role in combating the rise and spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria," Chen added.

The highest levels of antibiotic resistance are found in North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia, while levels in Europe and North America are low. In 2018, antibiotic resistance resulting from air pollution caused an estimated 480,000 premature deaths. Due to their large populations, China and India are thought to be the countries where changes in PM2.5 have the greatest impact on premature death toll from antibiotic resistance, said the researchers.

The analysis suggests that PM2.5 is one of the leading factors driving antibiotic resistance, accounting for 11 per cent of changes in average resistance levels around the world. In comparison, health spending accounts for 10 per cent of changes, while drinking water services make up 3 per cent. Importantly, the researchers said if there were no changes to current policies on air pollution, by 2050, levels of antibiotic resistance worldwide could increase by 17 per cent. The annual premature death toll linked to antibiotic resistance would rise to around 840,000.

On the other hand, implementing a policy, recommended by the World Health Organization, of limiting PM2.5 to 5 microgram /m3 in the atmosphere could lead to a 23 per cent reduction in premature deaths (630,000 fewer deaths) linked to antibiotic resistance. The authors also acknowledged a lack of data in some countries, particularly low- and middle-income countries, which are most affected by antibiotic resistance.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train