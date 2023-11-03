Role Of Nutrition For Healthy Hair: How Balanced Diet Can Impact Health Of Your Hair - Expert Explains

Proper nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy and lustrous hair. Our hair is a reflection of our overall health, and what we consume can have a significant impact on its appearance and vitality. A balanced diet rich in essential nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and proteins, is essential for promoting strong and vibrant hair.

Maintaining healthy and strong hair is becoming increasingly challenging due to our hectic routine, poor lifestyle choices, and environmental factors. However, by consuming a balanced diet and prioritizing nutrition, individuals can significantly improve their health and the appearance of their hair.

Dr Manmohan Singh, the Vice President of Medical Affairs of Nirvasa Healthcare shares how nutritious food can impact the health of our hair and promote strong and lustrous hair.

Also read: Delhi Air Pollution: 10 Tips To Protect Your Children From Toxic Indoor Air

Consuming a Balanced Diet:

Dr Singh shares, “A balanced diet provides the body with essential nutrients such as proteins, multivitamins, and minerals, which prompt hair growth and strength. A balanced diet comprising whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, and lean meat ensures that your body receives the nutrients that nourish your body but also your hair. In addition, consuming antioxidant-rich food such as spinach, berries, nuts, seeds, and sweet potato is an effective way of protecting hair follicles from free radicals and promoting healthy hair growth.”

Including Essential Nutrients in Daily Diet:

“Nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, zinc, and biotin are beneficial for hair health. For instance, omega-3 fatty acids are found in fatty fish, seeds, and nuts that are beneficial for nourishing the scalp's health and promoting hair growth," Dr Singh said.

"Zinc is known for regulating sebum production in the scalp, preventing dandruff, and promoting hair follicle health. Meanwhile, biotin, which is commonly found in eggs, facilitates keratin production. Keratin is a protein essential for strong hair and nails and reducing hair fall. Individuals may consider taking natural hair gummies and plant-based biotin supplements to promote scalp and hair health,” Dr Singh further said.

Following Clean Hair Care Practices:

Dr Singh explains, “In addition to a balanced diet and consuming nutrients daily, it is essential to follow clean hair care practices. To begin with, individuals must opt for chemical-free anti-hairfall shampoos and hair serums, which gently cleanse the scalp without stripping it of its natural oils. They should pick haircare products that are gentle on the scalp and hair and nourishes from the roots.”

Adopt a Holistic Approach:

“Individuals are encouraged to practice stress management through regular exercise and meditation. This is important as high stress levels damage hair. Individuals should also remain hydrated and drink enough water to maintain hair and scalp health from within," Dr Singh said.

"Hence, individuals can improve the overall health and strength of their hair by prioritizing healthy dietary habits and hair care practices. Switching to a clean diet rich in essential nutrients and offering balanced nutrition can boost hair health. Individuals also start using hair supplements after consultation to add strength and shine,” Dr Singh said.